Lindblad Expeditions Updates Health and Safety Protocols
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood August 29, 2022
Lindblad Expeditions announced changes to the cruise line’s health and safety protocols to better align with the updated industry norms.
Lindblad’s Global Policy team continues to review these changes and adjust their protocols to match the latest guidance, with updates regarding vaccination requirements, pre-cruise testing and masking.
All health and safety protocols are subject to change and may vary due to local regulations in the countries visited.
Starting with voyages departing on September 1, booster shots are no longer required for guests but will be strongly recommended, while guests four years of age and under will no longer be required to be vaccinated.
In addition, masks will now be optional for guests on all ships, but the cruise line will continue to provide facial coverings for guests and still strongly recommends them.
As for sailings departing October 1 or later, passengers will no longer need to test for coronavirus before leaving home and will no longer be tested at embarkation. Lindblad still strongly recommends that guests test before their sailing.
COVID-19 testing may still be required for vaccinated passengers in advance of cruises to certain countries, or if traveling on the Sea Cloud or Delfin ll that may mandate their own health and safety protocols.
To help travelers understand the ever-changing coronavirus landscape within the cruise industry, TravelPulse has developed an updated list of vaccine and testing requirements for all major cruise lines.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Celebrate Windstar’s 35th Anniversary with a President’s Cruise in Tahiti
-
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS