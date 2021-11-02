Last updated: 04:09 PM ET, Tue November 02 2021

Lindblad To Continue Fleet Expansion

November 02, 2021

National Geographic Resolution sea trials in Norway
National Geographic Resolution during sea trials in early September 2021. (Photo by Ulstein Group via Lindblad Expeditions)

It has been a busy year for Lindblad Expeditions, and the pace is not going to slow down.

Lindblad CEO Dolf Berle told Travel Weekly that the cruise line is looking to further expand its fleet.

"As it relates to new hardware going forward, we do intend to be a growth company, and we're very bullish on what we see as an opportunity not only in the polar regions but also a number of other destinations that our guests are really showing a lot of excitement about," he said.

Berle also said that the company is looking at various options to replace older vessels saying that the company is "pretty opportunistic" when looking at ships, noting the purchase of the Crystal Esprit, a yacht the company will operate in the Galapagos, replacing the National Geographic Islander.

Lindblad recently took delivery of its newest polar expedition ship, the National Geographic Resolution, on September 30. It will make its debut in Antarctica on November 17, sailing to Antarctica, South Georgia and the Falklands.

The National Geographic Resolution joins Lindblad's other new polar vessel, the National Geographic Endurance in Antarctica.

The company recently acquired an 80 percent stake in tour operator Classic Journeys, further deepening its experiential product offerings. Lindblad also recently acquired Natural Habitat, Off the Beaten Path and DuVine Cycling + Adventure Co.

