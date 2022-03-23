Love, Exciting and New: ‘The Love Boat’ Is Coming Back to Princess Cruises
If you’re of a certain age, or you love watching reruns of old shows on TV Land, you’re in luck.
Come aboard – CBS is expecting you.
The network has announced a reboot inspired by the 1970s scripted classic show ‘The Love Boat’ but updated for a new generation. It’s called ‘The Real Love Boat,’ a new reality-romance show that will bring singles together looking for love during a month-long cruise in the Mediterranean.
CBS in the U.S. and Australian broadcaster Network 10 jointly announced they have ordered localized versions of ‘The Real Love Boat.’ It’s not known whether Julie your cruise director, Gopher your purser or other stars of the original show will make an appearance.
But the boat will.
‘The Real Love Boat’ is back on Princess Cruises ships, a revamp of what actually might have been television’s original branded content partnership – a phenomenon that Advertising Age magazine coined the meeting of Hollywood and Madison Avenue branded Coca-Cola cups began appearing on ‘American Idol’ two decades ago.
“’The Love Boat’ has been synonymous with the Princess brand for more than 45 years since the world was introduced to glamour and elegance of the Princess experience,” John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises, said in a statement. “We look forward to millions coming aboard our iconic ships as we are expecting you on ‘The Real Love Boat.’”
Production begins in summer 2022, and both versions are expected to air in the U.S. and Australia later this year.
“‘The Love Boat’ is a timeless, romantic concept with universal appeal, and we’re excited to reimagine this popular series for audiences in two different countries,” said George Cheeks, president and chief executive officer of CBS, and head of global content strategy for Paramount’s free-to-air networks, including Network 10. “On the heels of NCIS: SYDNEY, today’s announcement is another example of our global franchise strategy to use our rich intellectual property and vast international footprint to develop new content for viewers around the world.”
In the vein of ‘The Bachelor,’ ‘The Real Love Boat’ will feature destination dates, challenges and surprise singles who test the couples’ compatibility and chemistry. Like the beloved original scripted series, the indispensable crew members including “captain” and “cruise director” will play pivotal roles in the matchmaking and navigation of the romantic (and sometimes turbulent) waters ahead.
