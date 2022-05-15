Love of British TV Shows Inspire New Cruise Option
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Rich Thomaselli May 15, 2022
The immense love of British-themed period television shows such as “Downton Abbey,” “The Crown” and “Bridgerton” has given rise to a whole new type of category for European Waterways.
The boutique cruise line is offering a trip to see the filming locations of those popular dramas on its eight-passenger barge, aptly named the Magna Carta.
Cruising England’s historic River Thames, the vessel journeys along one of the South of England’s most picturesque routes. It treats guests to views of royal palaces, aristocratic estates, rural landscapes, and centuries-old riverside villages that recall the splendor and old-world charm of Great Britain.
Yes, that includes Highclere Castle, the fictional home of the Crawley family in “Downton Abbey.” The Downton Abbey cruise includes a tour of some of Highclere Castle’s bedrooms, including the main staterooms, which will be familiar to Downton Abbey fans.
“This year’s highly anticipated premiere of Downton Abbey: A New Era has been selling out Highclere Castle tours for months in advance, but we’ve secured a limited number of tickets for our guests,” Derek Banks, European Waterways’ managing director, said in a statement. “We’ll visit this magnificent estate and additional locations associated with the show and other period dramas.”
Though there are only a limited number of Downton Abbey departures, every Magna Carta cruise includes excursions to other famous locations. For example, guests will explore Henry VIII’s Hampton Court and its world-famous gardens, which serve as Queen Charlotte’s residence in the show “Bridgerton.”
From the set of “The Crown,” they will tour Windsor Castle, which is still the home of the Queen of England and the largest inhabited castle in the world.
