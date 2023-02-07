Margaritaville at Sea and Uplift Partner to Offer Buy Now, Pay Later Options
Margaritaville at Sea has announced that it's partnering with leading Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) solution Uplift to offer customers installment payments on all cruise bookings.
The new payment option allows travelers to reserve cruise experiences by spreading the cost over easy monthly payments. Customers can also easily upgrade to a larger cabin class or add on-board amenities or shore excursions for only a few extra dollars a month.
Customers can see the total cost of their purchase upfront including the monthly payment amount and can select from a variety of monthly installments term lengths.
To celebrate the new partnership, Margaritaville at Sea is offering interest-free payments via Uplift for a limited time.
"Our loyal travelers enjoy the carefree vacation lifestyle and expect flexibility in the booking experience," Margaritaville at Sea President and CEO Kevin Sheehan, Jr. said in a statement. "This is why Uplift's monthly payment options are the perfect way to provide ease and peace of mind for our guests. And, to celebrate the launch of this partnership, we'll offer limited-time, interest-free payment options, making now a wonderful time to book an affordable trip to The Bahamas."
"Uplift is thrilled to be partnering with such a lively and exciting brand like Margaritaville at Sea," added Rob Borden, SVP of Commercial & Cruise at Uplift. "With this new relationship, Uplift will now offer guests the option of interest-free monthly installments to easily begin sailing the tropical waters and enjoying their experience at sea."
Uplift already partners with more than 300 of the world’s leading airlines, cruise lines, resorts and other major travel providers.
Margaritaville at Sea's flagship vessel, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, currently offers three-day/two-night micro-vacations from Palm Beach, Florida to Grand Bahama Island. Onboard highlights include gourmet food and beverage options such as JWB Prime Steakhouse and the 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill in addition to pools, retail stores, a spa and fitness center, and other top-tier services and amenities.
