Margaritaville at Sea Launches Cruise Industry's First Season Pass
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Patrick Clarke March 30, 2023
Margaritaville at Sea is celebrating the launch of a cruise industry-first this spring, introducing the Ultimate Paradise Pass.
This new season pass will allow pass holders and a guest to embark on an unlimited number of non-consecutive two-night sailings to the Bahamas from Palm Beach, Florida aboard the cruise line's flagship Margaritaville at Sea Paradise.
The pass starts at just $899, however, that price doesn't include taxes, fees and port expenses, which guests will have to pay at the time of booking. There are also limited blackout dates and passes expire on December 31, 2023.
Pass holders will also need to be flexible as these sailings can only be booked 24-72 hours in advance. It's also highly recommended to bring a guest on each sailing as the guest fare is included with Ultimate Paradise Pass in a double-occupancy ocean view or inside stateroom.
In addition to unlimited sailings, other pass perks include welcome amenities, exclusive sneak peeks of new onboard activities and behind-the-scenes access on select voyages. Pass holders will also have the option to add upgrades, packages, and onshore excursions at the time of booking at a special 10 percent discount.
Travelers can purchase the Ultimate Paradise Pass starting Thursday at pass.margaritavilleatsea.com.
"This is completely new to the cruise industry. Now, passengers can buy a season pass to paradise and enjoy long walks on the beach throughout the year," Kevin Sheehan, Jr., President and CEO of Margaritaville at Sea, said in a statement. “Thanks to our unique two-night itinerary, the groundbreaking Ultimate Paradise Pass will give avid cruisers a new way to experience unlimited getaways to The Bahamas. It’s perfect for a quick escape after a stressful work week or for a whole new adventure at sea."
