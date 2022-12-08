Last updated: 11:29 AM ET, Thu December 08 2022

Margaritaville at Sea Offers Buy One, Get One Free Promotion

Margaritaville at Sea has announced a buy one, get one offer valued at a savings of up to $500. In addition, all qualified U.S. military service members (active duty and veterans), police, fire, emergency medical personnel, nurses and educators will receive a $50 onboard credit.

The offer ends December 21, 2022, and is valid for sailings through 2023.

The cruise ship, named Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, has 658 cabins with nautical details and several dining venues, pools, entertainment, retail stores, a St. Somewhere Spa, Fins Up! Fitness Center and more.

Based out of the Port of Palm Beach, the Paradise offers two-night cruises to Grand Bahama Island.

The company also offers four- and six-night packages that combine a two-night cruise with a resort stay in Grand Bahama. For more information, click here.

