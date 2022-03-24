Match Your Clients to Their Ideal European Travel Experience
No matter what type of travel you sell, Europe is sure to come up amongst your clients in one way or another. From honeymoons and anniversary vacations to retiree celebrations and family group trips, Europe is always a good idea. For some, it’s a destination frequented throughout their lifetime, and for others, it’s a long-awaited dream they are finally ready to make come true.
Whatever the case may be, Windstar Cruises knows the way. When travel advisors choose to book their clients on a Windstar Cruises sailing, it’s a vacation like no other. Your clients can say goodbye to crowds and stress, as an intimate experience awaits them.
With only 148 to 342 guests on board, Windstar’s all-suite yachts offer a relaxed alternative to the traditional European adventure – and with 75 different itineraries to choose from, there’s bound to be something that matches your clients' European vacation dreams.
Choosing the Best Sailing for Your Clients
Windstar Cruises offers a handful of different sailings to suggest to your clients traveling to Europe. Savvy travelers will want to go for the Select Sailings. These are designed by Windstar cruise experts and include experiences such as visits to UNESCO World Heritage Sites and tasting regional fare.
Those wanting to embrace Europe like a local can opt for a Star Collector Voyage, which ranges from 14-33 days. This option combines popular itineraries back-to-back and allows travelers to explore more deeply.
The Cruise Tour Voyages also allow travelers to enjoy cultural immersion. While Windstar’s smaller yachts visit small ports that larger cruise ships can’t access, the Cruise Tour Voyage also allows travelers to extend their exploration on land as well. Windstar handles all the logistics such as transportation, hotel accommodation, etc.
For those clients wanting to go all-in for a once-in-a-lifetime type trip, you’ll want to suggest a Grand European Bucket List Adventure. This 73-day journey ties all the regions of Europe into one itinerary, visiting 20 countries and several different ports. Keep in mind, there is only room for 312 guests, so booking early is a must.
Windstar’s current promotion allows guests to book a cruise by April 30, 2022, with a reduced deposit of $200 per guest. Travel advisors will also receive an extra $100 per reservation when they book a client sailing with Windstar for the first time.
Visit the travel advisor hub or call 844-878-7152 to learn more about showing your clients the way to a Windstar European adventure.
