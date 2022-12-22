Last updated: 08:00 PM ET, Thu December 22 2022

Mexico Hosted More Than 5 Million Cruise Tourists This Year

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Valentín Fuentes December 22, 2022

Carnival Paradise docked in Mexico, Carnival Cruise Line
Mexico's tourism Minister announced that there has been a marked increase in the number of cruise ships arriving in the country. (Photo via Eric Broder Van Dyke/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus).

Mexico is still on track to be among the world's most-visited destinations in 2022.

From January to October, the country received 5.1 million tourists on approximately 2,041 cruises visiting its many ports, bringing in $390.1 million, up from the same period during 2021.

Mexico's Minister of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marques, said the ports that received the most passengers were Cozumel in Quintana Roo, which received 864 cruise ship arrivals, and Mahuahual, also in Quintana Roo, which recorded 363 cruise vessel arrivals.

The other harbors most visited by cruise tourists were Ensenada, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán.

In the first 10 months of the year, Ensenada received 250 cruises, Cabo San Lucas 164 and Puerto Vallarta 305. All the ports mentioned received 94.6 percent of the cruise tourists who entered Mexico, Torruco Marques explained. However, it should be noted that cruise activity in the country only began to reactivate in June 2021.

