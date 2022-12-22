Mexico Hosted More Than 5 Million Cruise Tourists This Year
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Valentín Fuentes December 22, 2022
Mexico is still on track to be among the world's most-visited destinations in 2022.
From January to October, the country received 5.1 million tourists on approximately 2,041 cruises visiting its many ports, bringing in $390.1 million, up from the same period during 2021.
Mexico's Minister of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marques, said the ports that received the most passengers were Cozumel in Quintana Roo, which received 864 cruise ship arrivals, and Mahuahual, also in Quintana Roo, which recorded 363 cruise vessel arrivals.
The other harbors most visited by cruise tourists were Ensenada, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán.
In the first 10 months of the year, Ensenada received 250 cruises, Cabo San Lucas 164 and Puerto Vallarta 305. All the ports mentioned received 94.6 percent of the cruise tourists who entered Mexico, Torruco Marques explained. However, it should be noted that cruise activity in the country only began to reactivate in June 2021.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Mazatlan, Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Cozumel
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Valentín Fuentes
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS