Miami Marlins, Norwegian Cruise Line Partner to Reward Fans With $1,000 Onboard Credit
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Rich Thomaselli March 28, 2023
This one was probably inevitable. Major League Baseball’s Miami Marlins have entered into a unique partnership.
Unique, but natural.
The Marlins and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) have joined forces as part of an exclusive partnership that will give fans the chance to win $1,000 onboard credit for a future NCL cruise during Marlins' home games at loanDepot Park all season long.
The two organizations embark—pardon the pun—on the first cruise line partnership since the Marlins moved to Miami in 2012.
"The partnership with Norwegian Cruise Line is a perfect fit as our goals and values closely align, with our guests at the forefront of everything we do,” said Marlins Chief Commercial Officer David Oxfeld in a statement. “With the shared recognition of leaders in exceptional international entertainment, the partnership will reward Marlins fans all season long with the chance to take home $1,000 in NCL onboard credit at Marlins home games and have them ready for their next vacation on any of the NCL ships from its All-Star lineup."
“Miami is our hometown, and we could not be more excited to partner with an organization so deeply rooted in the community," added David Herrera, Incoming President of Norwegian Cruise Line. "Our fleet of 18 modern ships sail from the most iconic destinations around the world, including year-round from Miami. We excel at providing guests with exceptional experiences and unforgettable vacation memories. We are looking forward to this new partnership with the Miami Marlins and bringing fellow local, hometown fans along the NCL journey."
Marlins Opening Day is Thursday against the New York Mets.
