MSC Adds Group Booking Bonuses for Travel Advisors
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Lacey Pfalz June 23, 2022
MSC Cruises launched a new summer group booking promotion with added benefits for travel advisors on cruises sailing through November 2023.
Groups of eight or more rooms booked between June 23, 2022, and August 31, 2022, for sailing departing November 1, 2022, through November 30, 2023, are eligible for a variety of bonus incentives.
They’ll receive a discounted cruise fare, with the first and second guests in each room receiving discounts on their fare based upon the length of the cruise: guests on an 11-night cruise, for example, will save $50 per person.
They’ll also receive bonus amenity points for things like onboard credit or Wi-Fi, as well as waived deposits for up to 16 staterooms and two free tour conductor berths for 16 booked.
There are many itineraries participating in the group bonuses. Qualifying itineraries for this summer include MSC Seashore’s 7-night eastern and western Caribbean itineraries and MSC Divina’s 3- to 7-night Caribbean cruises. Qualifying winter itineraries include the new MSC Seascape’s 7-night Caribbean itineraries.
“Travel advisors know the unmatched value of a cruise vacation better than anyone, and our goal at MSC Cruises is to provide the best value of all. Unlocking additional savings for our guests and adding incentives for our valued travel advisors makes relaxing at sea and exploring our World of Discovery more attainable than ever,” said Lynn Torrent, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, MSC Cruises USA. “We can’t wait to welcome more groups onboard our modern, glamorous and global fleet, whether it’s a winter getaway in the Caribbean with a visit to the gorgeous Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve or a summer journey through the Norwegian Fjords.”
