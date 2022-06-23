Last updated: 08:56 AM ET, Thu June 23 2022

MSC Adds Group Booking Bonuses for Travel Advisors

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Lacey Pfalz June 23, 2022

MSC Seascape
MSC Seascape (photo via MSC Cruises)

MSC Cruises launched a new summer group booking promotion with added benefits for travel advisors on cruises sailing through November 2023.

Groups of eight or more rooms booked between June 23, 2022, and August 31, 2022, for sailing departing November 1, 2022, through November 30, 2023, are eligible for a variety of bonus incentives.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Agents Are Back!
Travel graphic cartoon
Brazil

North American Advisor Events Spotlight Brazil’s Diversity

4th Amazing Thailand Virtual Marketplace

Network for a Chance To Win a Free Trip During the 6th Amazing...

Expedia

Expedia Expands TAAP to New Markets; Adds New Incentives

Grand Bavaro Princess

gallery icon Learn Why Princess Hotels & Resorts Is a Perfect Partner...

They’ll receive a discounted cruise fare, with the first and second guests in each room receiving discounts on their fare based upon the length of the cruise: guests on an 11-night cruise, for example, will save $50 per person.

They’ll also receive bonus amenity points for things like onboard credit or Wi-Fi, as well as waived deposits for up to 16 staterooms and two free tour conductor berths for 16 booked.

There are many itineraries participating in the group bonuses. Qualifying itineraries for this summer include MSC Seashore’s 7-night eastern and western Caribbean itineraries and MSC Divina’s 3- to 7-night Caribbean cruises. Qualifying winter itineraries include the new MSC Seascape’s 7-night Caribbean itineraries.

“Travel advisors know the unmatched value of a cruise vacation better than anyone, and our goal at MSC Cruises is to provide the best value of all. Unlocking additional savings for our guests and adding incentives for our valued travel advisors makes relaxing at sea and exploring our World of Discovery more attainable than ever,” said Lynn Torrent, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, MSC Cruises USA. “We can’t wait to welcome more groups onboard our modern, glamorous and global fleet, whether it’s a winter getaway in the Caribbean with a visit to the gorgeous Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve or a summer journey through the Norwegian Fjords.”

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

Sponsored Content

For more information on MSC Cruises

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
An Open-Air Balcony in a Panorama Suite on the Avalon Envision.

Avalon Waterways Issues Update on Health and Safety Standards

Avalon Waterways

Celestyal Cruises Offering Up To 44% Savings on Last-Minute Cruises

A&K Travel Group Acquires Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony

AmaWaterways Celebrates 20 Years With Webinar & Virtual ‘Sip & Sail’

Windstar Cruises Celebrates 35 Years in the Islands of Tahiti

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS