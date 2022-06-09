MSC Cruises Adds Bellissima Ship To 2022 Summer Mediterranean Program
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Lacey Pfalz June 09, 2022
MSC Cruises announced on June 9 that its MSC Bellissima ship will also be sailing the Mediterranean this summer to keep up with the demand for cruises in the region.
Beginning July 9, MSC Bellissima, which debuted in 2019, will begin 7-night itineraries from Valencia, Spain to Barcelona, Genoa, Livorno and Naples. Sales for the ship’s Mediterranean season will open soon.
“As holidaymakers are planning now their summer holidays, we are extremely pleased to see that our continued and present investments in the experience on board – including improved dining, additional entertainment options as well as extra staff to look after every need of our guests even during the busy summer season – is paying off with high ratings from recurring and new guests,” said Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises. “This led us to position one additional ship in the Mediterranean – a popular destination - to give our guests even more choice of ships and itineraries.”
The new addition breaks records for the cruise line, with fifteen ships expected to be deployed in the Eastern and Western Mediterranean – the most ships ever deployed by MSC Cruises in the region.
Highlights for the cruise line in the Western Mediterranean this summer include MSC Orchestra’s new 10-night itineraries visiting Genoa, Marseille, Malaga, Cadiz, Lisbon, Alicante, Menorca and Olbia. Another great itinerary is the MSC Splendida’s trip from Genoa to Marseille, Siracusa, Taranto and Civitavecchia.
In the Eastern Mediterranean, highlights include MSC Fantasia’s itineraries from Trieste, visiting Ancona, Kotor, Bari, Corfu and Dubrovnik. MSC Armonia’s itineraries leave from Marghera near Venice, visiting Brindisi, Mykonos, Athens, Split and Zadar. MSC Lirica is offering an 11-night itinerary from Athens visiting Kusadasi, Haifa, Limassol, Rhodes and Santorini.
Later in the fall, the MSC Fantasia will begin 11-night cruises beginning in September to Athens, Ephesus and Istanbul, with an overnight in Istanbul. The MSC Magnifica will begin its own autumn cruises with 11-night sailings to the Canary Islands, Morocco and Madeira.
