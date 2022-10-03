MSC Cruises Adds Egypt to Winter Red Sea Sailings
MSC Cruises announced it would offer enriched Red Sea sailings for the winter 2022/2023 season with added stops in Egypt.
The seven-night itineraries aboard MSC Splendida for the winter season include 33 available shore excursions, including the addition of Cairo and three embarkation ports in Sokhna Port and Safaga in Egypt, plus Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.
MSC Splendida’s seven-night sailings call at Sokhna Port, Safaga for Hurghada and Luxor, Egypt; Aqaba for Petra, Jordan; Jeddah for AlUla and Yanbu, Saudi Arabia. An extended 13-hour stay in Sokhna Port allows for trips to the Great Pyramid of Giza.
The line also revealed a nine-night holiday experience under its ‘Fly&Cruise’ program with a two-night pre-stay in Cairo before the seven-night voyage. A program of shore excursions is available at each port to enable guests to discover and explore incredible sights and attractions.
MSC Splendida’s stops in Cairo offer five available shore excursions, the calls in Safaga, Hurghada and Luxor offer 13, Petra offers eight, Jeddah offers three and Yanbu offers four.
Last month, MSC Cruises announced new entertainment options and productions for its Seascape and World Europa ships.
Passengers on MSC World Europa can enjoy entertainment from morning to night, including three new concert-style shows in the multipurpose Luna Park Arena, five new full-scale theatre productions in the World Theatre, four themed experiences in the Panorama Lounge and pop-up live exhibits throughout the ship.
As for the MSC Seascape, the vessel is expected to offer six new productions for its Chora Theatre and plenty of entertainment options for travelers to enjoy when it sets sail for the first time in November.
