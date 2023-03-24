MSC Cruises Announces Live Entertainment for MSC Euribia
MSC Cruises announced details of the new live entertainment offerings scheduled for the upcoming MSC Euribia.
The new flagship is set to begin sailing this June and will invite guests of all ages to create memories with an array of entertainment experiences, including theatrical productions, dance parties and games and activities.
Inside the vessel’s Carousel Lounge, the multi-functional space features over 3,000 feet of indoor and outdoor areas with two covered terraces and a different style of live music each evening with weekly guest entertainers.
The lounge will also offer Big Band at Sea, a nineteen-piece in-house group of internationally acclaimed musicians and singers that will perform three times each night, each transforming the venue with new themes based on different genres of music.
“We are so excited to announce our fun-filled entertainment offerings on our much-anticipated new flagship, MSC Euribia. Entertainment is a fundamental part of MSC Cruises’ guest experience and we’re always looking for new, engaging ways to delight our guests of all ages,” Global Head of Entertainment Steve Leatham said.
“We strive to create exceptional and immersive concepts combined with varied entertainment programs to ensure that our guests will remember their cruise as the ultimate holiday experience,” Leatham continued.
In MSC Euribia’s Delphi Theatre, guests will be able to enjoy a complete seven-day program of grand-scale stage shows, including Circus 1920, Generation Rock, Illuminicity, Jukebox L!ve, Song Book-Ed Sheeran, Variety and Guest Entertainers.
Earlier this month, MSC Cruises announced it would bring its award-winning family offerings to MSC Euribia. The new kids’ area will feature 700 square meters of interior space dedicated to kids and teenagers with seven rooms, each catered to different age groups from babies to 17 years.
Two rooms will be devoted to sustainability and educating children on the importance of the environment, and one to technological innovation in our digital age.
