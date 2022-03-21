MSC Cruises Becomes Official Partner of Formula 1
March 21, 2022
MSC Cruises announced a multi-year deal that would make the cruise line the “Official Cruise Partner of Formula 1” for the 2022 season.
The partnership will bring some of MSC’s most technologically advanced ships port-side during select Grand Prix weekends, enabling the cruise line’s fleet to complement the high-end experience of Formula 1 and drive global visibility for its brand.
Through the partnership, MSC Cruises will be able to leverage Formula 1’s global fanbase to showcase its extensive offerings, with the company’s ships sailing to more than 100 countries and hosting guests from over 185 nationalities.
“We are thrilled to announce MSC Cruises as a new Global Partner of Formula 1, bringing together two truly global brands,” Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said. “It is a perfect partnership with both of us focused on delivering the best experience for our fans and customers globally and combining entertainment, luxury, and service.”
“We are both committed to sustainable solutions, and MSC’s insight and expertise perfectly complement our global offering and will continue to enhance our brand,” Domenicali continued.
MSC will also unite with Formula 1 to continue to drive towards sustainable change, as both companies have committed to becoming Net-Zero Carbon and pioneering state-of-the-art environmental technologies.
Earlier this month, the Cruise Division of MSC Group broke ground on a new mega cruise terminal at PortMiami that will become North America’s largest once completed.
