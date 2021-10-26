MSC Cruises Launches Contest to Design Hull Artwork on New Ship
October 26, 2021
MSC Cruises has launched a new design contest that calls on artists from around the world to create a unique artwork that will be featured as a permanent design across the hull of MSC Euribia.
To celebrate the fact that MSC Euribia is the most environmentally advanced ship in MSC Cruises’ fleet to date, the design contest will highlight the company’s ongoing commitment to the environment and achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by 2050.
The design contest opened on October 26 and entries will be judged by a panel of international experts, including sand artist Jben, architect Martin Francis and MSC Group Executive Chairman Pierfrancesco Vago.
“We are a family company with over 300 years of maritime heritage, all we do and ever did is shipping,” Vago said. “The sea is our livelihood and our passion. For this and more since our early days we focused on looking after it for the next generations.”
The winner will have their artwork permanently featured on MSC Euribia’s hull, while five additional shortlist finalists will have their designs displayed in an exhibition on board the ship for years to come.
“Today this means that at MSC Cruises we are not only equipping our ships with the latest and most advanced environmental technologies and solutions,” Vago continued. “We also fund research and invest directly to support the accelerated development of next generation solutions and embrace innovative technologies to minimize our impact, and protect and preserve our precious marine ecosystems.”
MSC Euribia will come into service in 2023 and become the second LNG-powered ship in MSC Cruises’ fleet. The vessel will also utilize an advanced wastewater treatment system, as well as an underwater radiated noise management system to minimize the effects of vibrations on marine life.
