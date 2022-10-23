Last updated: 12:20 PM ET, Sun October 23 2022

MSC Cruises Offering Last-Minute Deal on Holiday Sailing

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Rich Thomaselli October 23, 2022

MSC Cruises, MSC Seascape, new cruise ships
MSC Cruises has big savings on a Christmas cruise from France. (photo via MSC Cruises)

MSC Cruises has joined the cast of travel partners offering up deals, incentives, and freebies ahead of the holidays.

In a truly last-minute deal, MSC is having a singular sale on one of its ships for what is averaging out to be just $24 a day, according to The Points Guy.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Deals Alert!
Hilton, I do, weddings, honeymoons, engagements, romance, couples, getaways, escapes, destinations

Hilton Celebrates Your ‘I Do’ With a Wedding Sale

Nile River, Egypt, EF Go Ahead Tours

EF Go Ahead Tours Offering Early Black Friday Travel Deals

Southwest, airlines, heart, logo, icon, symbol

Southwest Offering 20% Off Base Fares for Fall & Winter Travel

Holland America Line

Holland America Launches 150th Anniversary Offers, Sweepstakes...

Kimpton EPIC Hotel in Miami

Kimpton Hotels’ Annual Sale Kicks off October 11

The itinerary in question is for five nights sailing out of Marseille, France, and cruising the Mediterranean starting in December. It’s legitimate, but as with any sale, there is a twist. The sailing begins December 22, meaning you’ll be cruising on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

But this is a true sale in every sense of the word. TPG noted that, normally, a cruise during Christmas, especially emanating from Europe, tends to be more on the expensive side. In addition, MSC also has several other inexpensive deals, including a four-night trip to the Bahamas later this month and in November for just under $30 a day.

It's been an interesting trend that has developed as cruise lines, destinations, and more have courted more business during a period in which there is often a lull between the end of Labor Day and the start of the winter holidays. Hong Kong tourism officials, for instance, are offering free airfare to travel to the region, while a destination in northern Italy will pay for your train ticket if you agree to stay at least two nights in a local hotel.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on MSC Cruises, Europe

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Deck of a cruise ship

Costa Cruises Cancels Year's Worth of Sailings Aboard Fortuna

Costa Cruises

An Affordable Golf Cruise Packed With Top-Notch Courses

Carnival Cruise Line Wants You to Get Ready for 'Carnival Fun Italian Style'

Cunard Adds Bear Grylls to Lineup for Alaska 2023 Insights Enrichment Program

Carnival Cruise Line Moves To Prevent ‘Reserving’ Lounge Chairs

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS