MSC Cruises Offering Last-Minute Deal on Holiday Sailing
Rich Thomaselli October 23, 2022
MSC Cruises has joined the cast of travel partners offering up deals, incentives, and freebies ahead of the holidays.
In a truly last-minute deal, MSC is having a singular sale on one of its ships for what is averaging out to be just $24 a day, according to The Points Guy.
The itinerary in question is for five nights sailing out of Marseille, France, and cruising the Mediterranean starting in December. It’s legitimate, but as with any sale, there is a twist. The sailing begins December 22, meaning you’ll be cruising on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
But this is a true sale in every sense of the word. TPG noted that, normally, a cruise during Christmas, especially emanating from Europe, tends to be more on the expensive side. In addition, MSC also has several other inexpensive deals, including a four-night trip to the Bahamas later this month and in November for just under $30 a day.
It's been an interesting trend that has developed as cruise lines, destinations, and more have courted more business during a period in which there is often a lull between the end of Labor Day and the start of the winter holidays. Hong Kong tourism officials, for instance, are offering free airfare to travel to the region, while a destination in northern Italy will pay for your train ticket if you agree to stay at least two nights in a local hotel.
