MSC Cruises Plans Fourth US Homeport in Galveston, Texas

MSC Cruises logo on an MSC cruise ship. (photo via MSC Cruises)

MSC Cruises, the world’s third largest cruise line, is expanding its reach in the United States with a new potential agreement for a fourth homeport at the Port of Galveston in Texas.

The cruise line and Galveston Wharves have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding about the agreement. The Galveston cruise port as a whole maintains 3,500 jobs and generates $568 million in local revenue. The fourth cruise terminal could generate 925 new jobs and $177 million in revenue, with $21 million in local purchases.

The Geneva, Switzerland-based cruise line currently sails from Florida's Port Canaveral and Miami; it will also begin year-round service from New York City in April 2023.

“The prospect of developing a new homeport in Galveston is exciting because it represents a big step in our ongoing North American expansion,” said Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, in a statement. “Bringing our modern, glamorous ships to Texas would provide even more access and opportunities for guests and travel advisors to experience the future of cruising with MSC Cruises and our unique European style. We look forward to productive discussions with the Galveston Wharves as we chart MSC’s future in the US market.”

Port of Galveston, Galveston, cruise ports in US, US cruise ports, domestic cruise ports, MSC cruise ports, MSC Cruises
Aerial view of the Port of Galveston in Galveston, Texas. (photo via MSC Cruises)

More details, including the cruise ships that will port from Galveston at the new terminal and what types of itineraries they’ll sail, will be released in early 2023.

