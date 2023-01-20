MSC Cruises Sale Starts at $129, Plus Onboard Credit and Kids Sail Free
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Laurie Baratti January 20, 2023
There’s just under a week left to take advantage of MSC Cruises’ 2023 WAVE Season promotion, with deals on a full year’s worth of itineraries priced from $129 per person, plus kids sail free and customers can get up to $200 in onboard credit.
The special rates are available now through January 25 on numerous itineraries sailing out of a variety of global ports, visiting places like the Caribbean, New England, Canada, Europe, the Mediterranean and beyond.
“We're seeing very strong bookings to start the year! Our WAVE Season promotion is especially attractive as customers search for great value on their upcoming vacations,” Lynn Torrent, the EVP, and chief commercial officer for MSC Cruises USA, told Travel + Leisure.
“The best part is how flexible the offer is,” she added. “You can stay close to home and do a classic Caribbean cruise, or you can go explore the world with our wide selection of international itineraries stretching from Northern Europe to the Red Sea. We have a cruise for everyone, so it’s time to get out there and enjoy the seas.”
You can get the promotion’s lead rate of $129 per person on select three-night cruises to the Caribbean aboard the MSC Meraviglia, but you might also opt for a longer, nine-night trip around the southern Caribbean sailing aboard the MSC Seaside for as little as $299 per person.
Across the pond, you can find fares starting at just $139 per person for four-night Mediterranean sailings aboard the MSC Fantasia and three-night northern Europe itineraries aboard the MSC Virtuosa at rates as low as $159 per person.
Guests who opt for any Caribbean cruises departing from the U.S. will also enjoy a visit to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the line’s award-winning private island in The Bahamas.
In North America, the Geneva-based cruise line currently sails out of Miami and Port Canaveral, although MSC has plans to add new homeports in New York City and Galveston, with departures from Brooklyn Cruise Terminal starting as early as April of this year.
MSC’s current, limited-time promotion is subject to availability, with special rates based on double occupancy and available on new bookings by U.S. residents only.
The ‘kids sail free’ portion of the offer applies to children (ages 17 and under) traveling on select sailings as the third and fourth guests in their party.
Check MSC’s website for the WAVE Season promotion’s terms and conditions and ask for the “cruise and onboard credit” promotion when booking.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
