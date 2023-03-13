MSC Cruises Teams With Guinness World Records for Onboard Entertainment
MSC Cruises announced a new series of entertainment offerings as part of a deal with Guinness World Records.
The new program is a chance for guests to test their mettle and possibly get their name in the record books. Activities include live shows inviting guests to attempt to break Guinness World Records and create unforgettable memories.
The new partnership is part of the cruise line’s broader strategy to elevate its onboard immersive entertainment program for guests. While cruising at sea, guests can participate in the activity during the day and audition for the grand evening show, where the lucky finalists can demonstrate their talents and aim to become the next record holder.
“We are delighted to join forces with Guinness World Records,” MSC Global Head of Entertainment Steve Leatham said. “We’re always on the hunt for new and engaging concepts for our guests.”
“This partnership provides unique and enriching entertainment at the highest level, and we look forward to continuing to offer a dynamic range of exciting experiences for guests of all ages,” Leatham continued.
Guinness World Records activities are now available on board MSC Seascape and MSC World Europa, as well as the newest flagship, MSC Euribia. The Guinness World Records highlights include The Records Show, Children’s Programs, Guinness World Records Facts trivia and the World Records Family Quiz.
Any new record breakers will be verified by a GWR Official Adjudicator and awarded a Guinness World Records certificate, giving guests a chance to earn the ultimate bragging rights.
“There’s no better way to bring the magic of Guinness World Records to life than to host a live show like this,” Guinness World Records’ Marco Frigatti said. “Families exploring the world on an MSC Cruise can explore the incredible world of record-breaking at the same time – and even become a part of it too.”
