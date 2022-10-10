MSC Cruises Turning MSC Opera Ship into Floating Hotel for 2022 World Cup
MSC Cruises announced its MSC Opera ship would become a floating hotel in Doha, Qatar, for soccer fans visiting the country to witness the spectacle of the 2022 World Cup.
In cooperation with Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, MSC Cruises revealed it would offer 1,075 passenger cabins aboard the vessel between November 19 and December 19.
MSC Opera will join MSC World Europa and MSC Poesia, which will also be berthed in Qatar during the period. Travelers can book a minimum of two nights through the cruise line or a preferred travel agent.
MSC Opera offers comfort and hospitality with a variety of lounges and entertainment venues, including the La Cabala Piano Lounge, the Teatro dell ‘Opera theatre for evening entertainment, a range of restaurants, a spa, gym, swimming pools and whirlpools located throughout the ship’s nine decks.
Qatar and other countries in the region are ready for a surge of international travelers, as the Associated Press is reporting that Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates is seeing an increase in air traffic due in part to the World Cup.
Last month, Qatar warned all visitors coming into the country for the World Cup that it has enacted a ban on bringing alcohol into the country for personal consumption.
Earlier this month, MSC Cruises USA's SVP Sales and Trade Engagement/Commercial Sales Officer Koreen McNutt spoke to TravelPulse about the importance of working in key markets like Florida and New York, as well as the crucial role travel advisors play in the company's success.
