MSC Cruises Unveils 10 Percent Bonus Commissions on All Sailings
Claudette Covey June 02, 2022
Following on the heels of MSC Cruises’ successful 10 percent bonus commission promotion on MSC Divina’s spring sailings, the line has expanded the offer to its worldwide fleet.
Bonus commission is now available on all new FIT bookings made by US-based travel advisors between June 2, 2022, and July 31, 2022, for sailings departing through May 31, 2023.
“Bookings involving the redemption of future cruise credits during the applicable booking and sailing window will be eligible for the 10 percent bonus commission, but cruise moves to a sailing made as part of MSC Cruises’ Flexible Booking Changes will not be eligible,” MSC Cruises said.
The bonus commission offer excludes the MSC world cruise.
“Our 10 percent bonus commission on MSC Divina this spring has been a win-win for travel advisors and our guests,” said Lynn Torrent, executive vice president and chief commercial officer.
“We’re going above and beyond to demonstrate our commitment to our travel advisors. The expanded bonus commission gives them the tools they need to help our guests explore the world while enjoying the relaxation, sophistication, and international flair MSC Cruises is famous for.”
In other developments, MSC has extended its Memorial Day Sale – which features complimentary balcony upgrades, a kids sales-free program and as much as $500 onboard credit – for cruises departing from US ports in summer 2022, and winter and summer 2023.
For summer 2022, the Memorial Day Sale applies to MSC Seashore’s seven-night alternating Eastern and Western Caribbean sailings from Miami; and MSC Divina’s three- to seven-night itineraries from Port Canaveral and Orlando.
Qualifying US sailings for winter 2022-2023 include MSC Seascape’s alternating seven-night alternating Eastern Western Caribbean sailings from Miami; MSC Meraviglia three- to seven-night itineraries out of Port Canaveral and Orlando; and MSC Divina’s three- to 10-night cruises from Miami.
For summer 2023, itineraries include MSC Meraviglia’s six- to 11-night itineraries from New York; MSC Seascape’s alternating Eastern and Western Caribbean sailings out of Miami; MSC Seaside’s three- to seven-night cruises out of Port Canaveral and Orlando; and MSC Magnifica’s three- and-four night sailings out of Miami.
