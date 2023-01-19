MSC Cruises Unveils The 'Future of Cruising' Campaign Showcasing Sustainability
January 19, 2023
MSC Cruises has launched a new brand campaign focusing on its sustainability, showing travelers how they can make more sustainable travel choices when cruising with MSC, called “Discover the Future of Cruising.”
The global campaign spans over 30 countries and includes media such as TV, outdoor, social, print and other digital formats. It’s the first global campaign focusing entirely on sustainability, showcasing for example the MSC World Europa, the line’s first ship that’s powered by liquid natural gas, which debuted last year.
The line’s sustainability goals include understanding its use of resources and waste, and how to reduce them; moving towards net-zero emissions; supporting people; investing in sustainable tourism and building greener terminals. All of these goals also support the line’s larger goal of reaching net-zero operations by 2050.
“Already cruising is one of the best holiday options for consumers today, but many of our guests don’t realize that it has important sustainability aspects as well. We have long had a steadfast focus on sustainable and environmentally responsible business practices and on protecting guests, employees, and the communities in which we operate,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, the Cruise Division of MSC Group.
“Today more than ever, brands like MSC Cruises recognize the vital importance of the environment, and a healthy and viable planet and this is why we think it is important for us to take a leadership role and make our sustainability commitments a key element of our discourse with consumers and overall society,” Vago continued. “Sustainability at MSC Cruises is central to the brand’s DNA and the way we operate as a business.”
