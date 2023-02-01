MSC Cruises Unveils Wave Season Sweepstakes for Travel Advisors
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Claudette Covey February 01, 2023
MSC Cruises introduced a Wave Season “It’s Time to Cruise” Sweepstakes, which will award travel advisors with a chance to win cruises for booking the line’s ships.
Each booking will count as one entry in the sweepstakes, which is in effect through March 31, 2023.
The grand prize is a seven-night sailing for two aboard the new MSC World Europa in a balcony stateroom, including $1,000 per person for airfare.
Three runners-up will be awarded five- to 11-night cruises aboard MSC Meraviglia in balcony staterooms out of the ship’s New York City Brooklyn homeport to such destinations as Canada and New England, Bermuda, The Bahamas and Florida.
The winners will be announced in April 2023.
“Our travel advisors are an integral part of our plan to grow MSC Cruises’ presence in North America, and we’re thrilled to give them the chance to win their own cruise vacation with us,” said Koreen McNutt, senior vice president and commercial sales officer of MSC Cruises.
“It’s a pleasure to reward our travel advisors who help their clients discover MSC Cruises’ award-winning product, exciting new ships and global range of itineraries. We look forward to welcoming the winners aboard soon.”
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
For more information on MSC Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Claudette Covey
Disney Cruise Line Announces Return of Pixar Day at Sea and Marvel Day at Sea in Early 2024
Hurtigruten Expeditions Offers 2-for-1 Deal to Support Galápagos Wildlife
Emerald Cruises Announces Family River Cruises on the Rhine & Danube for 2023
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS