Last updated: 09:00 AM ET, Wed February 01 2023

MSC Cruises Unveils Wave Season Sweepstakes for Travel Advisors

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Claudette Covey February 01, 2023

The MSC World Europa, the line's first LNG-powered ship. (photo via MSC Cruises)

MSC Cruises introduced a Wave Season “It’s Time to Cruise” Sweepstakes, which will award travel advisors with a chance to win cruises for booking the line’s ships.

Each booking will count as one entry in the sweepstakes, which is in effect through March 31, 2023.

The grand prize is a seven-night sailing for two aboard the new MSC World Europa in a balcony stateroom, including $1,000 per person for airfare.

Three runners-up will be awarded five- to 11-night cruises aboard MSC Meraviglia in balcony staterooms out of the ship’s New York City Brooklyn homeport to such destinations as Canada and New England, Bermuda, The Bahamas and Florida.

The winners will be announced in April 2023.

“Our travel advisors are an integral part of our plan to grow MSC Cruises’ presence in North America, and we’re thrilled to give them the chance to win their own cruise vacation with us,” said Koreen McNutt, senior vice president and commercial sales officer of MSC Cruises.

“It’s a pleasure to reward our travel advisors who help their clients discover MSC Cruises’ award-winning product, exciting new ships and global range of itineraries. We look forward to welcoming the winners aboard soon.”

