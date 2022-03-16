MSC Grandiosa Is Now Dedicated to the Norwegian Fjords for Summer
MSC Cruises has announced that the MSC Grandiosa will be fully dedicated to sailing the Norwegian Fjords for the entire summer 2022 season.
Since MSC Cruises has canceled calls in St. Petersburg, Russia, MSC Grandiosa will now be fully dedicated to this region.
MSC Grandiosa joins the MSC Magnifica and MSC Virtuosa in the region and will sail seven-night itineraries from Kiel, Germany, calling in Denmark, Copenhagen. The ship then sails for Norway, calling in the village of Hellesylt, and on to Sunnylvsfjord. Guests will also sail through Aurlandsfjord, the port town of Alesund and the village of Flam.
The MSC Poesia and MSC Preziosa will still call in the Baltics but will replace St. Petersburg with destinations such as Stockholm, Tallin and Visby.
Guests who booked MSC Grandiosa’s former itinerary in the Baltics can opt for one of the summer 2022 itineraries on MSC Poesia or MSC Preziosa instead.
MSC Poesia is sailing seven- and 11-night itineraries from Warnemunde, Germany, with calls to destinations including Riga, Helsinki, Stockholm, Tallinn, Copenhagen, Kristiansand, Oslo and others from May 14 through September 21.
MSC Preziosa is sailing seven- and 12-night cruises from Kiel, Germany. Calls include Tallinn, Helsinki, Stockholm, Bergen, Kristiansand, Stavanger and others from May 1 through September 21.
MSC Magnifica will be sailing the fjords on 10- to 14-night itineraries from Hamburg, Germany with calls in Kristiansand, Narvik, Longyearbyen, Honningsvag, Nordfjordeid, Molde Fjord, Maloy and others from April 27 through August 21.
MSC Virtuosa is sailing seven- and 12-night itineraries from Southampton, UK, calling in Haugesund, Flaam, Olden, Maloy, Nordfjordeid, Molde Fjord and others from May 13 through September 3.
MSC Virtuosa will also offer 12- and 14-night sailings from Southampton Oslo, Copenhagen, Tallinn, Helsinki, Visby and Skagen on June 11, July 16 and September 24.
