NCL Gifting Educators Free Cruises, School Donations
May 03, 2021
Norwegian Cruise Line announced today, May 3, that it has launched its “Norwegian's Giving Joy” contest, which gifts educators three cruises and the chance to win up to $25,000 for their schools.
The contest began in 2019, receiving over 1.4 million votes for over 46,000 teachers. It donated over $100,000 to schools across North America. This year, it’s acknowledging the challenges the pandemic has put on teachers across Canada and the United States.
"Now more than ever, educators deserve our gratitude and so much more for their perseverance and unwavering commitment to inspire students every day," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line.
"Travel is one of the most immersive means of education. It broadens our perspective, encourages us to discover, adapt and accept new cultures and experiences. With 'Norwegian's Giving Joy,' we are able to help shed light on these everyday heroes and raise their spirits by awarding them with a long-overdue vacation to help show them the world, as they've helped shape so many of ours."
The campaign will run from May 3 to June 4, 2021. People can nominate worthy teachers within Canada or the United States. The top 100 educators with the most votes will win a free seven-night cruise for two for any cruise embarking from the U.S. or Canada for 2023. The Grand Prize winner will also receive a donation of $25,000 for their school; second and third place winners will receive $15,000 and $10,000 for their schools, respectively. An award ceremony will be held virtually in August.
Please visit www.nclgivingjoy.com to nominate the outstanding educator in your life.
