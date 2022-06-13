NCL Offers Winter Cruises from Europe’s Canary Islands
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) will return to the Canary Islands for the first time since 2017 with a six-month winter season of 10- to 14-day cruises.
Following a 22-day transatlantic voyage from Miami to Lisbon, Norwegian Sun will start Canary Island sailings on Nov. 21, 2022. The 2,000-passenger ship will offer a choice of three embarkation ports – Lisbon, Portugal; Malaga, Spain; and Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands.
The ship will call at some new ports for NCL, including Puerto del Rosario (Fuerteventura) and San Sebastian de la Gomera, Canary Islands, Spain; Ceuta, Spain; Agadir, Morocco; and Horta (Azores), Portugal.
“The Canaries have always been a draw for travelers from all over the globe and more so now when seeking some much-needed winter sun,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line.
Other ports on the itineraries include Agadir and Casablanca in Morocco, Las Palmas and Arrecife in Spain, and Ceuta, a Spanish city in North Africa. Port-intensive cruises include no more than two days at sea and an average of 12 hours in port, with late-night stays in Lisbon, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Las Palmas (Grand Canaria) and Casablanca. Plus, select sailings include overnight calls in locations where nightlife abounds, including Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Funchal (Madeira), Portugal.
Including Norwegian Sun, nine NCL ships are sailing in European waters this summer, the largest European fleet in the cruise line’s history.
