NCL Opens Bookings for Expanded Collection of 2024/25 Exotic Voyages
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Claudette Covey March 07, 2023
Norwegian Cruise Line expanded its collection of exotic itineraries to Antarctica, South America, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand by 37 percent, and its Extraordinary Journeys by 15 percent.
Bookings are now open for the voyages, which will be available from October 2024 to December 2025.
As an incentive to book early, NCL unveiled a special offer of a free sailing and airfare for a second guest for bookings made by March 10.
“Our guests are craving longer, immersive and more unique itineraries that take them off the beaten path,” said NCL President and CEO Harry Sommer. “These new sailings represent the most diverse itinerary program to date and feature many brand firsts, including an extended Asia offering and new ports in Argentina, Bahrain, Japan and Egypt.”
The itineraries include the introduction of three ships – Norwegian Spirit, Norwegian Sun and Norwegian Sky – in Asia for an extended eight-month season, along with new calls in Manama, Bahrain; Rarotonga, Cook Islands; Sokhna, Egypt; and Akita, Japan.
NCL will also debut its first sailing from Ushuaia, Argentina, aboard Norwegian Star on a 14-day South America cruise to Brazil and Antarctica on March 1, 2025.
The brand will also unveil its first dedicated Middle East itinerary – a seven-day itinerary aboard Norwegian departing from Doha on April 12, 2025 – which will include the line’s inaugural visit to Bahrain.
Norwegian Sun and Norwegian Sky will debut in Asia and sail from October 2024 to May 2025 to destinations in the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Japan.
“For the very first time, NCL will call to Akita, Japan during Norwegian Sun’s 12-day roundtrip sailing from Tokyo, embarking on October 23, 2024,” NCL said. “Both ships will be joined in the region by Norwegian Spirit, [which] will embark on a brand-new repositioning voyage from Australia to Asia on December 7, 2024, followed by her first voyage in Asia on December 21, 2024.”
Meanwhile, NCL’s roster of immersive Extraordinary Journeys, which focus on lesser-known and bucket list destinations, will include two back-to-back sailings aboard Norwegian Sky – a 16-day Africa voyage from Dubai to Mauritius in December 2024, and a 17-day cruise from Mauritius to Singapore on April 19, 2025.
Norwegian Sun will offer a 16-day cruise from Dubai to Haifa, Israel, on April 19, 2025, calling at 10 destinations, including a new port for NCL, Sokhna, Egypt.
In still more developments, Norwegian Spirit is returning to Australia on a new 14-day open-jaw sailing from Sydney to Bali in December 2024.
In November 2024, Norwegian Sky will sail a 16-day Middle East Extraordinary Journey from Haifa to Dubai, which will include a transit of the Suez Canal. The following year, Norwegian Sky will offer an 11-day Mediterranean cruise from Haifa, Israel, to Istanbul, on May 5, 2025.
