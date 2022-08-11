Last updated: 07:59 AM ET, Thu August 11 2022

NCL to Livestream Norwegian Prima Christening, Performance by Katy Perry

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Donald Wood August 11, 2022

Katy Perry, godmother of Norwegian Prima, with NCL President and CEO Harry Sommer
Pop superstar Katy Perry, godmother of Norwegian Prima, with NCL President and CEO Harry Sommer. (Photo via Norwegian Cruise Line)

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) is celebrating the inaugural sailing of its newest ship with an exclusive performance by singer Katy Perry.

The cruise line sent an invitation to its travel agent partners and top customers inviting them to a virtual ship christening for Norwegian Prima on August 27 at 1 p.m. eastern time, where the company will usher in the first new class of vessels in 10 years.

In addition to NCL’s Join Frank Del Rio and Harry Sommer, Norwegian Prima’s godmother Perry will join the festivities and perform a special show for those live in attendance and watching online via the stream.

Latitudes Rewards Program members can sign up here to witness the historic performance.

Last week, NCL took delivery of the 142,000 gross ton, 3,100-passenger Norwegian Prima at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy. It is the first of a groundbreaking class of six ships set to enter service through 2027.

“Today we usher in a thrilling new era in cruising as we celebrate the delivery of Norwegian Prima, the long-anticipated first ship in our extraordinary new Prima Class,” NCL CEO Harry Sommer said. “She is a true testament to our Guest First philosophy as well as our commitment to deliver unforgettable experiences that exceed expectations.”

TravelPulse’s own Claudette Covey took a tour of the brand new ship with media and travel advisors at the Fincantieri shipyard and provided her unique insight.

Earlier this week, NCL updated its health and safety protocols following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) decision to end its COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships.

