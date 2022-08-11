NCL to Livestream Norwegian Prima Christening, Performance by Katy Perry
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Donald Wood August 11, 2022
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) is celebrating the inaugural sailing of its newest ship with an exclusive performance by singer Katy Perry.
The cruise line sent an invitation to its travel agent partners and top customers inviting them to a virtual ship christening for Norwegian Prima on August 27 at 1 p.m. eastern time, where the company will usher in the first new class of vessels in 10 years.
In addition to NCL’s Join Frank Del Rio and Harry Sommer, Norwegian Prima’s godmother Perry will join the festivities and perform a special show for those live in attendance and watching online via the stream.
Latitudes Rewards Program members can sign up here to witness the historic performance.
Last week, NCL took delivery of the 142,000 gross ton, 3,100-passenger Norwegian Prima at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy. It is the first of a groundbreaking class of six ships set to enter service through 2027.
“Today we usher in a thrilling new era in cruising as we celebrate the delivery of Norwegian Prima, the long-anticipated first ship in our extraordinary new Prima Class,” NCL CEO Harry Sommer said. “She is a true testament to our Guest First philosophy as well as our commitment to deliver unforgettable experiences that exceed expectations.”
TravelPulse’s own Claudette Covey took a tour of the brand new ship with media and travel advisors at the Fincantieri shipyard and provided her unique insight.
Earlier this week, NCL updated its health and safety protocols following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) decision to end its COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Norwegian Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS