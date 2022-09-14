NCL to Premiere 'The Great Cruise Cookoff' as Next EMBARK with NCL Episode
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Lacey Pfalz September 14, 2022
Norwegian Cruise Line’s next EMBARK with NCL episode will feature a culinary competition between three of the cruise line’s talented chefs as they vie to have their dish featured onboard the Norwegian Prima.
“The Great Cruise Cookoff” episode will air September 15, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Norwegian’s website and on Facebook.
The competition will be hosted by Norwegian Prima’s Cruise Director, Simon Akinwolere and NCL’s Senior Director of Culinary Development and Operations, Christian Pratsch.
The competitors are Corporate Executive Chef Michael Koertgen; Director of Culinary Operations Eric Bilodeau; and Corporate Executive Chef Didier Lailheugue. The three will be given one hour to create three different dishes using three key ingredients. The winner’s dish will be featured on the Norwegian Prima.
"We have a history of delivering some of the best cuisine at sea," said Harry Sommer, Norwegian Cruise Line president, and chief executive officer. "In fact, we are investing heavily in our food and beverage experience so what better way to get the creative juices flowing than a friendly competition amongst our talented chefs. Sommer continued, ‘The Great Cruise Cookoff’ invites viewers into the kitchen and gives them a seat at the table to witness the behind-the-scenes action. I can’t wait for our guests to see, smell and savor the winning dish!"
The Norwegian Prima offers eighteen different dining options, including a few first-to-NCL innovations, like Paloma, a higher-end Mediterranean restaurant and the Indulge Food Hall, which offers eleven different smaller dining options.
