NCLH Brands Receive Top Honors at 2021 Travvy Awards

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Janeen Christoff November 14, 2021

Norwegian Encore
Norwegian Encore in Alaska. (photo via Norwegian Cruise Line)

It has been a hard couple of years for cruise lines, which just restarted sailings this summer. For Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, the cruise company managed to distinguish themselves from the pack in several key categories this year, despite the pandemic, to take home top honors in several categories during this year's Travvy Awards, held in Miami during CruiseWorld, held November 10-12 at the Miami Convention Center.

Norwegian Cruise Line took home eight Travvy Awards, in several different categories, including Best Cruise Line - Agent Support During COVID-19 (Silver).

The cruise line was also recognized for Best Cruise Entertainment (Silver), Best Cruise Line - Alaska (Bronze), Best Cruise Line - Caribbean (Silver), Best Cruise Line - Contemporary (Bronze), Best Cruise Line - Family (Bronze), Best Cruise Line - Hawaii (Gold) and Best Cruise Line Website (Silver).

NCLH's luxury cruise line, Regent Seven Seas Cruises was also recognized with top honors at the Travvys. The cruise line took home an award for Best Cruise Line - Luxury (Silver) and for Best Cruise Line - Under 500 Cabins (Gold). Plus, Oceania Cruises was a winner in 2021, earning bronze for Best Cruise Line - Luxury and Best Cruise Line - Under 1,000 Cabins

Norwegian, recognized by the Travvys for its handling of the COVID crisis, has taken the pandemic very seriously and is returning to sailing in a very cautious and meaningful way.

The cruise line has undergone intensive training, implemented new sanitation rules, improved airflow systems and worked with a panel of sanitation experts, doctors and scientists to ensure safety.

NCLH is also cruising back to profitability, announcing that it expects to be back in the black by the second half of 2022. Occupancy rates are at nearly 60 percent, and the expectation is that they will be returning to normal later in 2022. Overall cumulative bookings have also been tracked near the record levels experienced prior to the pandemic.

Check out the complete list of 2021 Travvy Awards winners.

