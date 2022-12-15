NCLH Names New Leaders for Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Oceania
NCLH Names New Leaders for Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Oceania
Theresa Norton December 15, 2022
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. announced that Andrea DeMarco will become president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Frank A. Del Rio will ascend to the presidency of Oceania Cruises, effective January 1.
DeMarco and Del Rio will succeed Jason Montague and Howard Sherman, respectively, who will become special advisors to the company.
“We are grateful to Jason and Howard for their significant contributions to our company’s success and their tremendous achievements at Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Oceania Cruises,” said Frank J. Del Rio, president and CEO of parent company Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “We look forward to continuing to partner with them in their new roles as special advisors and benefitting from the wealth of knowledge, experience and strategic relationships they have accumulated as leaders in the cruise industry for over two decades.”
DeMarco currently serves as chief sales and marketing officer for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, while Frank A. Del Rio holds the same position for Oceania.
“In their current roles as chief sales and marketing officers for their brands, they have worked side-by-side with Jason and Howard, proving time and again their leadership acumen, strategic mindsets and ability to deliver top-notch results,” Frank J. Del Rio said in a statement. “I have no doubt that they are prepared to take the helm and build on our significant momentum at this critical time as we complete our transition to steady-state operations and prepare to deliver on our industry-leading growth profile.”
DeMarco has nearly 20 years of cruise industry experience across multiple areas of the business. She has served in her current position since September 2021, during a pivotal time for the cruise line as it resumed operations post-pandemic. DeMarco previously held various positions of increasing responsibility since joining the company in 2012, including most recently as senior vice president of investor relations, corporate communications and environmental, social and governance for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from January 2020 until August 2021.
She successfully represented the company to Wall Street since its initial public offering and earned numerous accolades, including recognition as the No. 1 Overall Best Investor Relations Officer in the Leisure sector in the Institutional Investor All-American Executive Team rankings. Previously, she worked in charter sales and corporate financial planning roles at Royal Caribbean Group. DeMarco has an MBA in finance from Florida International University and a bachelor’s degree in Finance from Florida State University.
“I am honored to lead the world’s leading luxury cruise line,” said Andrea DeMarco, chief sales and marketing officer for Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “The hard-working and talented team at Regent is truly unrivaled, and I look forward to contributing to the line’s future growth and success, particularly as we prepare for the addition of our newest ship, Seven Seas Grandeur, in 2023.”
Frank A. Del Rio, son of the NCLH CEO, started his career in the cruise industry in 2003. Frank A. Del Rio has served in his current role at Oceania since March 2022 and as senior vice president-port destinations and onboard revenue from March 2015 through April 2017. From 2018 until March 2022, he pursued entrepreneurial opportunities in the private equity, finance, and tech spaces, working in fields such as artificial intelligence, telecommunications and 5G network solutions, medical, and real estate development.
Prior to the company’s acquisition of Prestige Cruises and its subsidiaries, Frank A. Del Rio served as senior vice president-port and destination services at Prestige from 2008 until March 2015 He has bachelor's degrees in finance and economics from the University of Florida.
