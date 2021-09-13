NCL’s Norwegian Epic and Norwegian Getaway Set Sail Once More
Norwegian Cruise Line has redeployed two of its ships, the Norwegian Epic and the Norwegian Getaway, with a third of its ships now back into operations with a total of seventeen.
The Norwegian Epic has just finished its first itinerary sailing in the Mediterranean from Barcelona, visiting the ports of Livorno, Rome, Naples, Cagliari, Palma de Mallorca and more. The Epic will sail with this itinerary through October when it will begin departing from Barcelona on a 10-night itinerary visiting ports in Italy, the Greek Isles, Croatia and Turkey.
In November, the Epic will port out of Athens for one cruise, visiting Istanbul, Kusadasi, Santorini, Catania, Naples and Livorno before ending in Rome. There, the Epic will begin its 15-day transatlantic voyage, visiting Livorno, Cannes, Barcelona, Cartagena, Granada, Seville, Madeira and the Azores before ending in New York, where it will sail down to Puerto Rico for its winter season.
The Norwegian Getaway departed on September 13 from Rome for its first itinerary, sailing to the Greek Isles visiting the ports of Santorini, Mykonos, Naples, Livorno, Katakolon, Corfu and Dubrovnik. The ship will be sailing on 10- and 11-day itineraries to these ports through the end of October.
In November, the Getaway will make one sailing from Rome to begin porting in Athens, visiting ports in Greece and Italy before making its end in Athens. The ship will continue visiting destinations in Greece, Italy, Turkey and other Mediterranean gems like Croatia, Cyprus and even Israel. It will begin its transatlantic journey on December 5, where it will end in Miami, where it will port out for the rest of the winter season as it begins its Caribbean itineraries.
“It has been exhilarating to watch our Great Cruise Comeback unfold over these past three months with a third of our fleet now back, offering unforgettable vacation experiences,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “The joy of reuniting with our shipboard families and welcoming our guests back on board will never grow old. Being able to return to one of our most popular home ports in Europe, debuting the recently refurbished The Haven by Norwegian™ aboard Norwegian Epic, is a testament to our unwavering commitment to extraordinary quality and elevating the standard of excellence across our fleet."
NCL began its cruise operations on July 25, 2021 after more than 500 days of suspension throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. To learn more about its health and safety protocols, please click here.
