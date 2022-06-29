New ‘Embark With NCL’ Season to Debut June 30
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line June 29, 2022
Norwegian Cruise Line will unveil the second-season premiere of “Embark With NCL” on June 30, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET at www.ncl.com/embark and on Facebook.
The first two-part episode will feature television personality Zay Harding, who will put the spotlight on Caribbean adventures.
Additional episodes will focus on cruising the Hawaiian islands aboard Pride of America and Norwegian Prima’s christening in Reykjavik, Iceland by godmother Katy Perry.
“EMBARK with NCL allows us to visually showcase the incredible experiences we offer across our dynamic fleet, as well as the unforgettable vacation moments awaiting our guests at some of the most bucket-list worthy destinations around the world,” said NCL President and CEO Harry Sommer.
“This season, our guests will be able to discover, or rediscover, some of their favorite places, and get a sneak peek into the future of NCL with episodes dedicated to our next best-in-class ship, Norwegian Prima.”
In the second season, viewers will learn about the onboard NCL experience as well as the line’s 300-plus destinations.
“What’s most exciting about this new season is the relevancy of the content to travelers who may not be familiar with cruising,” said Christine Da Silva, NCL’s senior vice president of brand and communications.
“Season one provided us an opportunity to connect with loyal guests, as well as those who know us and missed being at sea with us. Season two is all about the experience ... about the food, entertainment and the incredible places we visit.”
Following the two-part premier, three additional episodes will air, including “the ‘Great Cruise Cookoff,’ where NCL’s culinary champions battle it out in the kitchen for a chance to have their creations featured aboard the highly anticipated Norwegian Prima,” NCL said.
The “Evolution of Innovation” will commemorate NCL’s history and its myriad “firsts,” while the third episode will focus on NCL Prima’s christening in Reykjavik.
