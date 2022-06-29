Last updated: 03:24 PM ET, Wed June 29 2022

New ‘Embark With NCL’ Season to Debut June 30

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Claudette Covey June 29, 2022

outdoor space on Norwegian Prima
Outdoor space is maximized on Norwegian Prima. (Rendering via Norwegian Cruise Line)

Norwegian Cruise Line will unveil the second-season premiere of “Embark With NCL” on June 30, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET at www.ncl.com/embark and on Facebook.

The first two-part episode will feature television personality Zay Harding, who will put the spotlight on Caribbean adventures.

ADVERTISING

Additional episodes will focus on cruising the Hawaiian islands aboard Pride of America and Norwegian Prima’s christening in Reykjavik, Iceland by godmother Katy Perry.

“EMBARK with NCL allows us to visually showcase the incredible experiences we offer across our dynamic fleet, as well as the unforgettable vacation moments awaiting our guests at some of the most bucket-list worthy destinations around the world,” said NCL President and CEO Harry Sommer.

Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Silversea, Silver Cloud, ice-class, expeditions, Antarctica

Silversea Adds Three Antarctica Bridge Sailings

Disney Wish Christening Event, Mickey, Minnie

Disney Officially Christens the New Disney Wish Cruise Ship

Rendering of Seabourn Venture

Seabourn Takes Delivery of Seabourn Venture in Italy

atlas ocean voyages, world navigator, cruise ship

gallery icon Experience Intimate Adventures in the Caribbean and South...

“This season, our guests will be able to discover, or rediscover, some of their favorite places, and get a sneak peek into the future of NCL with episodes dedicated to our next best-in-class ship, Norwegian Prima.”

In the second season, viewers will learn about the onboard NCL experience as well as the line’s 300-plus destinations.

“What’s most exciting about this new season is the relevancy of the content to travelers who may not be familiar with cruising,” said Christine Da Silva, NCL’s senior vice president of brand and communications.

“Season one provided us an opportunity to connect with loyal guests, as well as those who know us and missed being at sea with us. Season two is all about the experience ... about the food, entertainment and the incredible places we visit.”

Following the two-part premier, three additional episodes will air, including “the ‘Great Cruise Cookoff,’ where NCL’s culinary champions battle it out in the kitchen for a chance to have their creations featured aboard the highly anticipated Norwegian Prima,” NCL said.

The “Evolution of Innovation” will commemorate NCL’s history and its myriad “firsts,” while the third episode will focus on NCL Prima’s christening in Reykjavik.

Sponsored Content

For more information on Norwegian Cruise Line

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
Disney Wish Christening Event, Mickey, Minnie

Disney Officially Christens the New Disney Wish Cruise Ship

Disney Cruise Line

Seabourn Takes Delivery of Seabourn Venture in Italy

gallery icon Experience Intimate Adventures in the Caribbean and South America With Atlas Ocean Voyages

Celebrity Waives Single Supplement on More Than 275 Sailings

MSC Cruises Announces Dedicated Areas on World Europa for Kids, Families

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS