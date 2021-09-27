Norwegian Breakaway Resumes Cruising From New York City
September 27, 2021
Norwegian Cruise Line has resumed cruising from New York City with Norwegian Breakaway’s first week-long voyage to Bermuda departing Sept. 26.
“Our return to New York City is a significant milestone in our Great Cruise Comeback from the U.S.,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We have a 30-year history of cruising from New York and were the first to sail from the destination year-round. Our return feels like a homecoming. This fall, as New York comes back to life after more than a year, with Broadway and other top attractions opening back up, we are honored to be part of its story and to provide travelers easy access to a safe and exceptional warm-weather vacation experience from one of the top cruise destinations on the East Coast.”
Setting sail from the Manhattan Cruise Terminal, Norwegian Breakaway will offer week-long voyages to Bermuda through Oct. 31, 2021, which includes overnight calls to the Royal Naval Dockyard and three days on the island. On Nov. 7, the ship will reposition to New Orleans, following a 14-day journey to the Caribbean with calls to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Willemstad, Curacao; Oranjestad, Aruba; Colón, Panama; Puerto Limón, Costa Rica; George Town, Grand Cayman; and Cozumel, Mexico.
Norwegian Breakaway is the sixth of the company’s 17-ship fleet to redeploy since July 25, 2021, when Norwegian Jade was the first to set sail with seven-day itineraries to the Greek Isles after a 500-day suspension.
Norwegian Encore became the first ship in the NCL fleet to return to cruising from the U.S. on Aug. 7, 2021 and is currently sailing its inaugural season of week-long Alaska voyages from Seattle.
On Aug. 15, 2021, Norwegian Gem was the first ship in the fleet to resume operations from Miami and departed from the new Norwegian Cruise Line Terminal at PortMiami with a selection of week-long voyages to the Caribbean and four-day cruises to the Bahamas.
Norwegian Epic restarted from Barcelona on Sept. 5, 2021, offering seven-day voyages through Oct. 24, 2021, to the Western Mediterranean.
Most recently, the company relaunched Norwegian Getaway on Sept. 13, 2021, from Rome, where it will sail a mix of 10- to 11-day Greek Isles itineraries through Oct. 25, 2021. Additional ships are scheduled to restart in North America as the fall progresses.
The company is guided by the robust protocols of its Sail Safe health and safety program, which mandates that all crew and guests must be fully vaccinated on voyages through Dec. 31, 2021.
