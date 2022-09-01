Last updated: 12:56 PM ET, Thu September 01 2022

Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Beverage Partnership With Coca-Cola

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Patrick Clarke September 01, 2022

Norwegian Cruise Line's Harry Sommer with the Coca-Cola polar bear
Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line and Coca-Cola's famous polar bear. (photo courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line)

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced a new beverage partnership with iconic drink brand Coca-Cola. The announcement follows Norwegian Prima's christening voyage from Reykjavik, Iceland.

The new ship will be the first in Norwegian's 18-ship fleet to carry Coca-Cola as its official soft drink. The cruise line's remaining vessels will carry Coca-Cola products by the end of December 2022.

"With the historic debut of Norwegian Prima, Norwegian Cruise Line continues to push boundaries across every element of the guest experience, so it’s perfectly fitting that we are unveiling and bringing on board a fresh, new beverage partnership with Coca-Cola during the christening of Norwegian Prima," Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line, said in a statement.

"As a company rooted in history, Norwegian Cruise Line is honored to align with a fellow beloved brand, Coca-Cola, and we look forward to leveraging this relationship to continue to enhance our guest experience."

Sommer celebrated the new partnership alongside Coca-Cola's famous polar bear, toasting to the news with a Coke at the Penrose Atrium.

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
