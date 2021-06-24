Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels Sailings for Several Ships
Norwegian Cruise Line recently announced it has canceled voyages for several ships in its fleet as part of the company’s phased return to service.
According to CruiseRadio.net, Norwegian said in a memo that Pride of America cruises have been suspended through November 20, Norwegian Dawn through November 21, Norwegian Joy through November 13, Norwegian Sky through January 21, 2022, and Norwegian Star through January 2, 2022.
Officials from the cruise line said impacted passengers and travel agents would receive more information about the cancelations and how they will be reimbursed. Norwegian also moved scheduled sailings aboard Norwegian Sky to Norwegian Gem between September 5 and October 10.
Earlier this month, the cruise line revealed plans to set sail beginning in summer 2021 from New York, Los Angeles, Port Canaveral and Miami. Norwegian also announced its newest ship, Norwegian Encore, would debut in Alaska this summer in place of Norwegian Bliss.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. announced the development of a far-reaching climate action initiative this week, with a goal to achieve carbon neutrality for its Norwegian, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands.
The cruise line is also making executive changes, as Katina Athanasiou, the chief sales officer at Norwegian for almost two years, has departed the company and was replaced by Todd Hamilton, who has the title of senior vice president of sales.
