Norwegian Cruise Line Gives Away Free Cruises to 100 Teachers

Theresa Norton July 12, 2021

Norwegian Escape
Norwegian Escape. (Photo via Norwegian Cruise Line)

Norwegian Cruise Line is giving away free seven-night cruises for two to 100 teachers as part of its “Norwegian’s Giving Joy” contest.

The educators can select a sailing through summer 2023 on voyages embarking from U.S. and Canadian ports.

The company also is awarding the grand prize winner $25,000 for his or her school, while the second- and third-place winners will receive a $15,000 and $10,000 donation, respectively, for their schools. Those winners will be announced during a live event at 8 p.m. ET Aug. 19 that can be viewed here and on Facebook.

“After such a challenging year, we are so happy to provide these unsung heroes a well-deserved cruise vacation,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of NCL. “We have heard phenomenal stories about how these selfless educators are going above and beyond and it couldn’t be more inspiring.”

The contest drew support for teachers all across the U.S. and Canada, with winners from Alabama, Arizona, British Columbia, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Ontario, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin.

See the full list of winners by clicking here.

Theresa Norton
