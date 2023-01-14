Last updated: 12:37 PM ET, Sat January 14 2023

Norwegian Cruise Line Reportedly Cutting Back Onboard Entertainment

Patrick Clarke January 14, 2023

Norwegian Encore
Norwegian Encore. (photo via Norwegian Cruise Line)

Norwegian Cruise Line is reportedly taking more cost-cutting measures this winter by eliminating some onboard entertainment options.

ADVERTISING

"After bringing our entire fleet back into service we have reached the time where we transition from operating in a 'relaunch' mode to a steadier state of operations," the cruise line stated in an email to a crew member reported by Crew-Center.com. "As part of this transition, Norwegian Cruise Line is adjusting its shipboard entertainment operations."

"We regret to inform you that the decision has been made to reduce our Entertainment department manning across all vessels and as a result, your scheduled assignment has been cancelled and your services are no longer required."

According to the report, Norwegian is removing its "Kinky Boots" production from the Norwegian Encore effective January 15.

The news comes on the heels of a recent report claiming that Norwegian plans to reduce cleaning services across its entire fleet of ships in 2023.

Additionally, the cruise line has recently increased gratuities and room service fees. Last month, Norwegian's parent company Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings laid off 9 percent of its shoreside employees in what it called a "broad and ongoing effort to improve operating efficiencies."

