Norwegian Cruise Line Reportedly Cutting Back Onboard Entertainment
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Patrick Clarke January 14, 2023
Norwegian Cruise Line is reportedly taking more cost-cutting measures this winter by eliminating some onboard entertainment options.
"After bringing our entire fleet back into service we have reached the time where we transition from operating in a 'relaunch' mode to a steadier state of operations," the cruise line stated in an email to a crew member reported by Crew-Center.com. "As part of this transition, Norwegian Cruise Line is adjusting its shipboard entertainment operations."
"We regret to inform you that the decision has been made to reduce our Entertainment department manning across all vessels and as a result, your scheduled assignment has been cancelled and your services are no longer required."
According to the report, Norwegian is removing its "Kinky Boots" production from the Norwegian Encore effective January 15.
The news comes on the heels of a recent report claiming that Norwegian plans to reduce cleaning services across its entire fleet of ships in 2023.
Additionally, the cruise line has recently increased gratuities and room service fees. Last month, Norwegian's parent company Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings laid off 9 percent of its shoreside employees in what it called a "broad and ongoing effort to improve operating efficiencies."
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Norwegian Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS