Norwegian Cruise Line Returns to US Sailing, Throws Huge Celebration Buffet
Norwegian Cruise Line is making up for lost time by celebrating a year’s worth of missed holidays and milestones with a massive Celebration Day Buffet.
Passengers on Norwegian Encore’s first voyage from the United States in over a year—sailing from Seattle to Alaska— were treated to the cruise line’s Celebration Day Buffet, a mix of culinary favorites from holidays and special occasions throughout the year.
Norwegian Encore’s inaugural journey to Alaska and the first voyage from the U.S. for the cruise line in over 500 days was the chance for guests to celebrate missed holidays and reunions, with nearly 2,600 people enjoying an assortment of holiday staples.
“Our return to Alaska is a monumental moment for not only NCL but for the state's communities as well,” Norwegian CEO Harry Sommer said. “The absence of cruising last year was detrimental to these communities, which lost approximately $1.5 billion.”
The food options ranged from Alaskan King Crab legs and beef wellington for New Year’s Day, indulgent sweets for Valentine’s Day, BBQ favorites for Fourth of July, over-the-top birthday cakes and more.
“I’ve never seen anything like this,” a guest onboard the Norwegian Encore said. “It’s been really nice reliving all of the holidays that we missed … it’s nice to be back. I love NCL so much and this is the reason … how much you care about us.”
Norwegian Encore is scheduled to make her first calls to three iconic Alaskan ports—Icy Strait Point, Juneau and Ketchikan—before returning to Seattle and continuing her season of week-long voyages to the region through October 16.
“Our return represents our continued commitment to Alaska and to the well-being of the destinations we visit,” Sommer continued. “Our investment in Icy Strait Point is providing our guests with more opportunities to experience and understand the natural and cultural beauty of the destination and its people.”
A double-ribbon cutting ceremony took place on Tuesday to officially open the new Wilderness Landing pier and the first of two gondola systems to be completed as part of the joint investment between NCLH and Huna Totem.
Earlier this month, Norwegian announced an expanded partnership with Starbucks, with plans to include a Starbucks Cafe on every NCL cruise ship by the end of 2022.
