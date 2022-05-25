Norwegian Cruise Line to Host Live Stream on TalkShopLive
Norwegian Cruise Line will host a live stream tonight, Wednesday, May 25, with offers and product content for viewers on the online TalkShopLive network.
The live stream will begin at 8 p.m. EDT.
According to the cruise line, the live forum will promote NCL's CruiseFirst, a value-add program offering guests both increased flexibility and additional savings when booking their dream cruise vacation in 2022 and beyond.
CruiseFirst certificates offer guests a $500 value for the cost of $250 and allow them three years from purchase date to apply their certificate to any new reservation across NCL's 17 ships and any of its more than 400 destinations.
"As livestream shopping expands into the travel vertical, we are thrilled to launch Norwegian Cruise Line on TalkShopLive," Bryan Moore, Co-Founder and CEO of TalkShopLive, said in a statement. "Creating an incredible experience is key to success in livestream shopping. By bringing viewers into the experience at sea and onboard for a private tour aboard their ship, NCL is creating the best way to shop for your next vacation."
The forum also offers a chance to learn about NCL’s newest vessel, Norwegian Encore. The Encore offers world-class dining, Broadway-caliber entertainment, and one-of-a-kind cruising experiences such as the world's largest racetrack at sea with the Encore Speedway, measuring 1,150 feet.
"TalkShopLive's innovative livestream platform allows us to reach a wider audience by tapping into a digital space and connecting viewers with our award-winning brand," said Chief Consumer Sales and Marketing Officer for Norwegian Cruise Line, David Herrera. "We're all about providing our guests with more value and our CruiseFirst program does just that by allowing the consumer's money to go further so they can experience an unforgettable cruise vacation experience with NCL."
