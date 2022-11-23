Norwegian Pearl Tabbed for Progressive Rock Cruise
Rock On!
‘Cruise to the Edge,’ described as the world’s premier progressive rock at sea experience, is making a comeback in less than two years.
Put on hiatus by the pandemic, ‘Cruise to the Edge’ will return from March 8-13, 2024, aboard the Norwegian Cruise Lines Pearl, according to Cruise Hive. Already being billed as the biggest progressive rock cruise, the special charter ill depart PortMiami on March 8 and return on March 13 after making stops in
Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.
This will be its eighth voyage. The Pearl has a capacity for almost 2,400 passengers. As for the performers scheduled, well, it’s a who’s who of progressive rock music including Marillion, Steve Hackett, Flying Colors, Adrian Belew, Martin Barre, The Flower Kings, Hacken, Wishbone Ash, Klone, Protocol, Queensrÿche, PFM, Airbag, and Baraka, among others. Organizers say more acts will be announced in next several months.
Tickets for the special cruise are already on sale. Cruise Hive said that staterooms, per person, start at $1,397 per person for the five-night extravaganza.
