Norwegian Prima Cruise Ship Arrives in Yucatan for The First Time
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line TravelPulse Staff November 02, 2022
It is the most recent of a total of 72 cruise ships that arrived in 2022 in Puerto Progreso, Yucatan, with a total of 172,820 passengers, and 1,529 crew on board, leaving an important economic spill.
From January to September 2022, 72 cruises from shipping companies Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Silversea Cruises, American Queen Voyages, Mystic Cruises, Crystal Cruises, Disney Cruises, Regent Seven Seas, Compagnie du Ponant, and Norwegian have arrived in the State of Yucatan.
By the end of the year, the arrival of 28 more vessels is expected, while, for 2023, 79 cruise ships with an estimated 197,600 passengers are scheduled to arrive so far.
The arrival of an increasing number of cruise ships to Yucatan is linked to a tailored-made strategy from the Government of Yucatan, promoting the reactivation of the international sector. In this way, the port of arrival of Progreso has made important modifications in its structure, allowing the arrival of larger ships with cruise passengers from all over the world, such as the luxury Disney Wonder that was received last year, bringing more significant economic benefits for Mexico's State of Yucatan.
Aware of the importance of tourism, the State's Government has improved the infrastructure of Puerto Progreso, offering attractions and unique experiences for domestic and international visitors. For example, the - recently opened recreational space - Meteorite Museum, "The origin of new life," shows the world's biological history since the meteorite's impact in the territory nowadays known as Yucatan, 66 million years ago.
Undoubtedly, new investments in the region, such as the construction of the Shipyard Fincantieri, will continue to attract more and better boats in the future, showcasing to the world the vast tourist offer of Yucatan and better tourist services.
Today Yucatan is an attractive destination for many sectors since it has beautiful beaches, architecture, and invaluable archaeological areas, many of them recognized by UNESCO as World Heritage Sites, such as Chichén Itzá and Uxmal, as well as an outstanding local cuisine, which flavors and textures have positioned the State as one of the favorite gastro tourist destinations for travelers.
Yucatan is considered one of the safest destinations in the country, recently ratified by the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP for its acronym in Spanish). Also, it is a rich diversity of natural, cultural, and heritage attractions. More than 3,000 cenotes and 378 km of beautiful white sand beaches and waters in emerald and turquoise tones.
The State is also the home of pink flamingos in Mexico; colonial cities, magical towns which connect directly with some of the main airports in the country, such as Mexico City, AIFA, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Toluca, León, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tijuana, and Oaxaca as well as the cities of Miami, Houston, Oakland, Dallas, Toronto, Havana, Flores, and Guatemala.
