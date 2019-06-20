Oceania Cruises Reveals New Sirena Exotic Collection
Oceania Cruises June 20, 2019
Oceania Cruises unveiled its most exotic and unique collection of itineraries to date with in-depth explorations of the Holy Lands of Egypt, Israel and Turkey, the Arabian Peninsula, India, Myanmar and Indonesia.
“We’ve thoughtfully crafted these immersive and off-the-beaten-path explorations to some of the hardest to reach destinations in the world to satiate our guests’ appetites for new and unusual travel experiences, “stated Bob Binder, president and CEO of Oceania Cruises.
The Sirena Exotic Collection comprises nine sailings of 10 to 24 days beginning in November 2020 and culminating in April 2021. Kicking off with a 12-day voyage from Jerusalem to Istanbul, Sirena then charts a course through the Red Sea to explore the Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman and then on to India, the Maldives and Myanmar.
All itineraries include overnight port calls with some itineraries featuring as many as four overnights along with myriad new ports of call such as Marmaris in Turkey, Sir Bani Yas in the Emirates, Doha in Qatar, Al Bahrain in Bahrain, Al Khasab in Oman and Sabang in Indonesia. Ideal for the intrepid explorer, these new Sirena Exotic Collection voyages offer the penultimate in trophy-port collecting.
Sirena Exotic Collection voyages and highlights:
Aegean Awakening, 12 Days, Jerusalem to Istanbul (November 9, 2020)
Jerusalem (Haifa), Israel (two overnights); Jerusalem (Ashdod), Israel; Paphos, Cyprus; Alanya, Turkey; Marmaris, Turkey; Bodrum, Turkey; Chania (Crete), Greece; Athens (Piraeus), Greece; Ephesus (Kusadasi), Turkey; Istanbul, Turkey (overnight)
Footsteps of Discovery, 20 Days, Istanbul to Dubai (November 21, 2020)
Istanbul, Turkey; Pergamum (Dikili), Turkey; Ephesus (Kusadasi), Turkey; Antalya, Turkey; Limassol, Cyprus; Jerusalem (Haifa), Israel (overnight); Cairo (Port Said), Egypt; Suez Canal Transit; Aqaba, Jordan; Luxor (Safaga), Egypt (overnight); Salalah, Oman; Muscat, Oman; Dubai, UAE (overnight)
Middle East Meandering, 10 Days, Dubai to Dubai (December 11, 2020, and February 28, 2021)
Dubai, UAE (overnight); Al Khasab, Oman; Fujairah, UAE; Muscat, Oman; Al Bahrain, Bahrain; Doha, Qatar; Sir Bani Yas, UAE; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Dubai, UAE
Souks, Spices & Sands, 15 Days, Dubai to Mumbai (December 21, 2020)
Dubai, UAE; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Fujairah, UAE; Muscat, Oman; Male, Maldives (overnight); Cochin (Kochi), India; Mangalore, India; Goa (Mormugao), India; Mumbai, India (overnight)
Indian Ocean Jewels, 15 Days, Mumbai to Rangoon (January 5, 2021)
Mumbai, India; Goa (Mormugao), India; Mangalore, India; Cochin (Kochi), India; Malé, Maldives (overnight); Sabang, Indonesia; Phuket, Thailand; Rangoon, Burma (Yangon, Myanmar) (two overnights)
Mystical Asia, 15 Days, Rangoon to Bangkok (January 20, 2021)
Rangoon, Burma (Yangon, Myanmar) (two overnights); Phuket, Thailand; Sabang, Indonesia; Penang, Malaysia; Langkawi, Malaysia; Kuala Lumpur (Port Klang), Malaysia; Singapore, Singapore; Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City), Vietnam (overnight); Bangkok, Thailand(overnight)
Ultimate Asia Odyssey, 24 Days, Bangkok to Dubai (February 4, 2021)
Bangkok, Thailand (overnight); Ko Samui, Thailand; Singapore, Singapore (overnight); Kuala Lumpur (Port Klang), Malaysia; Penang, Malaysia; Phuket, Thailand; Rangoon, Burma (Yangon, Myanmar) (double overnight); Cochin (Kochi), India; Mangalore, India; Goa (Mormugao), India; Mumbai, India (overnight); Dubai, UAE (overnight)
Passage Through Time, 22 Days, Dubai to Athens (March 10, 2021)
Dubai, UAE; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Fujairah, UAE; Muscat, Oman; Salalah, Oman; Luxor (Safaga), Egypt (overnight); Aqaba, Jordan; Suez Canal Transit; Jerusalem (Ashdod), Israel; Jerusalem (Haifa), Israel (overnight); Limassol, Cyprus; Antalya, Turkey; Rhodes, Greece; Ephesus (Kusadasi), Turkey; Athens (Piraeus), Greece
About Sirena
The 684-guest Sirena was originally slated to sail a winter and spring season of voyages to Cuba and will now extend her 2020 European season and spend the Winter-Spring 2020-2021 season sailing to some of the world’s most beguiling and off-the-beaten-path destinations.
Better than new after a top-to-bottom rebuild as part of the $100 million OceaniaNEXT initiative, the ship boasts 342 completely new staterooms and suites along with dramatically transformed public spaces. Sirena also debuted some additional refinements above and beyond what was done to the line’s Insignia, the first of six ships to undergo the re-inspiration process:
—Brand-new entry doors for all suites and staterooms
—Full-length mirrors in all suites and staterooms
—Additional 100-volt sockets on each side of the bed in all accommodations
—New wall sconces in the Spa
—Additional crystal chandeliers in the public spaces and stair lobbies
Topping off the awe-inspiring transformation of the Sirena are elements of the multi-million-dollar art collection that are unique, even personal expressions that are emblematic of the brand’s very personal nature with pieces by Jacques Pepin and Soumiya Lakshmi Krishnaswamy. Jacques Pepin’s’s daughter Claudine, is the Godmother to the Sirena.
SOURCE: Oceania Cruises press release.
