Oceania Cruises Unveils 2022 Around-the-World Cruise
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Oceania Cruises January 15, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Guests who reserve the 2022 World Cruise can enjoy two for one Cruise Fares, First Class Roundtrip Airfare and Oceania Cruises’ OLife Choice package. —Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
Oceania Cruises opened its epic 2022 Around the World in 180 Days voyage for sale.
A globe-circling journey is the pinnacle of sought-after travel experiences, and this 2022 Around the World journey weaves together diverse and compelling destinations in the South Pacific, New Zealand, Australia, Asia, Africa and Northern Europe into a brilliant wayfaring masterpiece.
“This is one of the most intriguing and all-encompassing world explorations available. Guests will experience a truly unique combination of destinations that includes the South Pacific, Asia, India, and even the British Isles,” stated Bob Binder, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises. “I think guests will be most delighted by the 12-day, nine-port immersion into Japan as well as the lesser known cultural jewels of western Africa.”
Charting an intriguing westward route, Insignia sails across the Pacific to the gorgeous Hawaiian Islands, the dreamy lagoons of French Polynesia and faraway Fijian enclaves.
She continues charting her course south towards the dramatic fjords and rugged coasts of New Zealand followed by an extensive exploration Down Under, granting travelers ample time to discover the famed reefs, capital cities and Aboriginal culture of Australia.
Navigating the most intriguing corners of Asia, guests will have the chance to immerse themselves in everything from the sought-after spiritual haven of Bali and Kyoto’s mystical bamboo forests to the stunning juxtaposition of new and ancient in cities such as Hong Kong, Shanghai and Yangon.
More adventures await at African game reserves, the acclaimed vineyards dotting the Cape Winelands, the otherworldly volcanic landscapes of the Canary Islands and the Golden Age canals of Amsterdam.
Around The World Highlights
—Continents visited: 6
—Countries visited: 44
—Time zones crossed: 22
—Islands visited: 43
—Ports visited: 91
—UNESCO World Heritage sites accessible: 68
—Overnight stays: 19
—Oceans cruised: 4
—Seas cruised: 19
—Numbers of times equator crossed: 2
—International Date Line crossed: 1
—Largest population: Manila, Philippines
—Smallest population: Akaroa, New Zealand
Exclusive Shoreside Events, Overnight Highlights & Optional Overland Tours
From the milieu of UNESCO World Heritage sites to optional overland tours, we also feature our Exclusive Shoreside Events, reserved only for the select cadre of world cruise guests choosing to join us for the complete world journey.
This already unforgettable journey will be punctuated with special celebratory events ranging from an exclusive overnight at one of Shanghai’s most luxe and architecturally bold hotels to a regal feast and cultural festivities at the UNESCO-protected Royal Citadel in Hue.
Whether exploring the lush gardens and protected wildlife at the Royal Melbourne Zoological Gardens or celebrating the deep-seated Dutch tradition of seafaring life at Amsterdam’s National Maritime Museum, guests will cherish these priceless opportunities to witness the beauty of human expression and creativity in its purest form.
Ultimate Value
Enhanced by our Exclusive Prestige Package with generous amenities such as First Class Roundtrip Airfare, Free Pre-Paid Gratuities, Free Laundry Service, Free Onboard Medical Care, Free Luggage Delivery and Free Pre-Cruise Luxury Hotel Stay, along with many other valuable free inclusions, guests will discover that the value is as spectacular as the voyage itself.
