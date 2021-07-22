Oceania Debuts 2022 Europe and Tahiti Itineraries
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Oceania Cruises Lacey Pfalz July 22, 2021
Oceania Cruises has introduced 16 new European and Tahitian itineraries for early 2022, aboard the newly remodeled Regatta ship and the newly built Nautica ship, with the itineraries going on sale on July 28, 2021.
The Nautica will debut on April 1, 2022, in Europe, where it will sail on 10- to 24-day itineraries in the French and Italian Rivieras, the Holy Lands and the Canary Islands through June. Its itineraries blend the most popular destinations like Rome and Barcelona with lesser-known but no less amazing destinations like Gythion, Trapani and Palamos.
The Regatta will begin sailing in Tahiti with three new 10-day round-trip cruises from Papeete in February 2022. The Magical Allure of Polynesia itinerary sails only in February from Papeete to Moorea, Fakarava, Nuku Hiva, Rangiroa, Bora Bora and Raiatea.
“With such extraordinary demand for travel in 2022, we are pleased to be able to offer our discerning travelers these additional travel options in these most sought-after destinations,” stated Bob Binder, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises. “With record-setting demand for international travel in the coming year, we are committed to providing our guests with more destination options and our travel advisor partners with even more sales opportunities."
For more information about these itineraries, please visit Oceania Cruises.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Oceania Cruises, Europe, Tahiti
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS