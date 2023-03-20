Oceania Launches Its ‘All Three for Three’ Sale
Oceania Cruises unveiled its OLife Ultimate “All Three for Free” sale, which offers free shore excursions, beverage packages and shipboard credit for guests who book 83 select 2023/24 Asia, Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Central and South America and Middle East sailings by April 30, 2023.
“While Oceania Cruises’ guests usually receive a generous package of included amenities such as dining at specialty restaurants, Internet, 24-hour room service, fitness classes and more, the OLife Ultimate “All Three for Free” offer provides up to an additional $800 in savings in shipboard credit for sought-after onboard amenities and dream-worthy shore excursions,” the line said.
Using a 10-day cruise based on two guests per stateroom for example, the House Beverage package typically sells for $79.90 per day and includes unlimited Champagne, wine and beer with lunch and dinner. With the “All Three for Three” sale, savings represent $799 per stateroom.
Based on a value of $150 per excursion for up to six excursions per stateroom, the complimentary excursions save guests $900 per stateroom.
Shipboard credit of $600 per stateroom can be applied to the Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center, Oceania’s cooking school at sea and much more.
All told, the “All Three for Free” sale saves guests $2,299 per stateroom on a 10-day cruise, Oceania said.
