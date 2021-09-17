Last updated: 02:57 PM ET, Fri September 17 2021

Oceania Sets New Single-Day Booking Record

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Oceania Cruises Janeen Christoff September 17, 2021

rendering of The Grand Dining Room on Oceania's new Vista.
This rendering shows The Grand Dining Room on Oceania's new Vista. (Photo via Oceania Cruises)

Everyone wants to book a cruise at the moment, or at least that is what Oceania Cruises is discovering.

The cruise line just set its highest ever single-day booking record. The new record surpassed the old one by 60 percent, and it was driven, according to Oceania, by the introduction of a new ship and its itineraries over half a year.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Seven Seas Splendor at sea

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Resumes Operations After 18 Months

Under construction in France

World's Largest Cruise Ship - Wonder of the Seas - Sets...

Avalon Expression

Avalon Waterways Adds New Storyteller Series Cruise

Norwegian Epic

NCL’s Norwegian Epic and Norwegian Getaway Set Sail Once...

Oceania is scheduled to welcome Vista in April of 2023, and future guests are excited about the potential sailings.

Vista voyages opened for sale on September 15, 2021, at 9 a.m. eastern, and by 10:30 a.m., the number of bookings had surpassed the company’s most recent record which was set in March 2021.

"The tremendous wave of bookings we saw on the day we opened sales for Vista underscores the extraordinary demand for our acclaimed small ship, destination-focused vacations,” stated Bob Binder, president and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

Oceania opened up 18 voyages on the Vista from April 2023 through November 2023 with itineraries ranging from 10 to 24 days and fares from $5,299 per guest to $32,199 per guest. The most popular sailings are the British Isles and Canada, the Mediterranean, Holy Lands and Panama Canal.

“We are seeing exceptional demand from both our loyal Oceania Club repeaters and new-to-brand guests who are attracted to Vista’s new restaurants and culinary concepts, residentially styled staterooms and suites, and unique itineraries that present the destinations from a new perspective," stated Binder.

Nearly half of the available inventory for Vista's initial sailings is sold out. According to Oceania, virtually all of the top-tier Owner’s, Oceania and Vista suites along with the newly introduced solo concierge veranda staterooms have been booked.

For more information on Oceania Cruises, Europe

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Seven Seas Splendor at sea

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Resumes Operations After 18 Months

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Atlas Confirms Winter 2021-22 Antarctica Season

World's Largest Cruise Ship - Wonder of the Seas - Sets Debut Date

American Queen Steamboat Unveils New Nashville Programming for 2022

Atlas Announces New 2021 Elite Caribbean Golfing Voyage

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS