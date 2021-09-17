Oceania Sets New Single-Day Booking Record
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Oceania Cruises Janeen Christoff September 17, 2021
Everyone wants to book a cruise at the moment, or at least that is what Oceania Cruises is discovering.
The cruise line just set its highest ever single-day booking record. The new record surpassed the old one by 60 percent, and it was driven, according to Oceania, by the introduction of a new ship and its itineraries over half a year.
Oceania is scheduled to welcome Vista in April of 2023, and future guests are excited about the potential sailings.
Vista voyages opened for sale on September 15, 2021, at 9 a.m. eastern, and by 10:30 a.m., the number of bookings had surpassed the company’s most recent record which was set in March 2021.
"The tremendous wave of bookings we saw on the day we opened sales for Vista underscores the extraordinary demand for our acclaimed small ship, destination-focused vacations,” stated Bob Binder, president and CEO of Oceania Cruises.
Oceania opened up 18 voyages on the Vista from April 2023 through November 2023 with itineraries ranging from 10 to 24 days and fares from $5,299 per guest to $32,199 per guest. The most popular sailings are the British Isles and Canada, the Mediterranean, Holy Lands and Panama Canal.
“We are seeing exceptional demand from both our loyal Oceania Club repeaters and new-to-brand guests who are attracted to Vista’s new restaurants and culinary concepts, residentially styled staterooms and suites, and unique itineraries that present the destinations from a new perspective," stated Binder.
Nearly half of the available inventory for Vista's initial sailings is sold out. According to Oceania, virtually all of the top-tier Owner’s, Oceania and Vista suites along with the newly introduced solo concierge veranda staterooms have been booked.
Sponsored Content
-
Distinct Brands Under One UmbrellaPromoted by Palladium Hotel Group
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Oceania Cruises, Europe
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS