Orient Express Brand to Launch World’s Largest Sailing Ship
Accor Group announced that its Orient Express brand would launch the largest sailing ship in the world, dubbed the Orient Express Silenseas.
The vessel is being built by Chantiers de l'Atlantique, was inspired by the golden age of the French Riviera and is scheduled to debut for the company in 2026. It will feature 54 Suites with an average area of 230 square feet, including the 4,642-foot Presidential Suite.
Orient Express Silenseas will also boast two swimming pools, two restaurants, a speakeasy bar, an Amphitheatre-Cabaret, a private recording studio, Spa treatments, meditation sessions and land excursions to “cultural treasures.”
“With Orient Express Silenseas, we are opening a new chapter in our history: the experience and excellence of luxury travel transposed to the most beautiful seas in the world,” Accor CEO Sebastien Bazin said. “This exceptional sailboat, with roots anchored in the history of Orient Express, will offer unparalleled service and spaces with refined designs, reminiscent of the golden age of legendary cruises.”
“Innovation is at the heart of this ultra-modern sailboat which will revolutionize the maritime world with new technologies to meet sustainable challenges,” Bazin continued. “A sailboat designed to leave room for dreams, and a setting welcoming the best of French know-how.”
The new ship will feature a revolutionary “SolidSail” technological design. Three rigid sails with a surface area of over 4,900 feet each will be hoisted on a balestron rig, with three tilting masts culminating at more than 32 feet high, able to provide up to 100 percent propulsion in suitable weather conditions.
Orient Express Silenseas will also feature a hybrid propulsion model that combines wind power and a state-of-the-art engine that runs on liquefied natural gas (LNG). It will also use green hydrogen once technologies are accepted for an ocean-going passenger vessel.
