Pandaw Expeditions Secures Funding to Avoid Shutdown

A Pandaw Expeditions river cruise sailing Halong Bay and the Red River.
A Pandaw Expeditions river cruise sailing Halong Bay and the Red River. (photo via Pandaw Expeditions)

Pandaw Expeditions received funding to operate through September 2022 when it is scheduled to redeploy on its Asia itineraries, thereby avoiding an indefinite shutdown, the company said.

In late October, Pandaw reported that it would cease operations because of lack of funding and the closure of pivotal Asian sailing destinations due pandemic restrictions.

In the aftermath of the news of the shutdown, “the company was inundated with hundreds of goodwill messages from regular passengers,” Pandaw said, adding that a number of prospective investors emerged with inquiries to acquire the family-owned company.

Pandaw Founder Paul Strachen said the line secured funding that will “cover the lay-up and vessel refurbishment costs for a restart next autumn,” while also keeping the business in the family.

“If it were not for the incredible support from members of the Pandaw community, with so many kind words evoking memories of incredible experiences with us, I think we would have thrown in the towel,” Strachen said. “

“A big thank you to all our supporters for raising morale after nearly two years of hell.”

Meanwhile, 2022/23 are strong, with many departures sold out, with passengers using their COVID-19 booking credits for departures next year and in 2023, the line said.

Furthermore, the destinations that are key to Pandaw’s business – India, Thailand and Cambodia – have reopened for travelers who are fully vaccinated; and regions of Laos and Vietnam “will be accessible in January 2022 as a first step towards fully reopening later in the year,” Pandaw said.

